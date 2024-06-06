Want to defeat Lampylumen Myriad in Wuthering Waves? In Wuthering Waves, there's nine World Bosses dotted around open world RPG. Every single time you defeat one, you get an abundance of rewards, especially when it's your first time. You'll also be able to absorb their Echo and take advantage of their Echo Abilities.

It's not surprising with such things on offer that you've found yourself interested in figuring out the best way to defeat them. For Lampylumen Myriad, we've detailed below where to find them, how to defeat them, and what you'll get for doing it. So, let's go.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Where to find Lampylumen Myriad in Wuthering Waves

To find Lampylumen Myriad, you'll need to head to the Tiger's Maw Mine. To locate it, you'll want to open your Map and head south of Jinzhou. You'll notice a boss marker to the side of Tiger's Maw Mine, but to find Lampylumen Myriad, you'll need to descend into the mine, not climb onto the mountains around it.

Upon arrival at Tiger's Maw Mine, glide down to the center and you'll find an entranceway where you can either take the lift down, or use your glider to float down safely. When you reach the bottom, follow the tunnel until you'll find yourself face-to-face with the Lampylumen Myriad.

Head to the center of Tiger’s Maw Mine to locate Lampylumen Myriad. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kuro Games

How to defeat Lampylumen Myriad in Wuthering Waves

As with any of the World Boss battles, you'll want to put some time into learning your Intro and Outro Skills, Forte Circuit, and Concerto Skills. For Lampylumen Myriad, the key is well-timed attacks.

Lampylumen Myriad uses icy attacks that can, at times, even freeze you. If this happens, you'll be prompted on-screen to break free, but you have to be quick. This World Boss will also disappear quite often and appear directly next to you. When this happens, be ready to dodge, move away, and then time your attack. Don't try and counterattack.

Dodging Lampylumen Myriad’s attacks is key to avoiding substantial damage. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kuro Games

Your main goal is to deplete Lampylumen Myriad's Vibration Strength bar, the white bar found below the health bar at the top of your screen. Every time you deplete that, for a brief moment, Lampylumen Myriad will become immobilized and you can unleash some attacks for the next stage in the battle. Each stage will further deplete the overall HP bar until you finally manage to damage it in its entirety.

Lampylumen Myriad also has a couple of attacks that can cause quite devastating damage. The fortunate thing about this is you'll see them preparing to unleash them and if you dodge them correctly, you'll get some time afterwards where they'll collapse and stay still for you to cause some serious damage in response.

While combat as a rule in Wuthering Waves is fast-paced, Lampylumen Myriad moves fairly slowly for a World Boss, so it's a more patient fight. Bide your time and learn the way it moves because timing those attacks will enable you to defeat Lampylumen Myriad with ease rather than barraging it with attacks that will, inevitably, get you frozen.

Well-timed attacks on the Lampylumen Myriad will defeat it in stages. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Kuro Games

Reward for defeating Lampylumen Myriad in Wuthering Waves

Every time you defeat Lampylumen Myriad you'll receive the following rewards:

Intimacy

Medium Energy Core

Medium Resonance Potion

Medium Sealed Tube

Shell Credit

Sound-Keeping Tacet Core

450 Union EXP

If this is the first time you've defeated Lampylumen Myriad, or for any World Boss, you'll also receive the following additional rewards:

Advanced Energy Core

Advanced Resonance Potion

20 Astrite

12,000 Shell Credit

500 Union EXP

That's everything there is to know about defeating Lampylumen Myriad. Once you've mastered the art of World Boss fighting, you have the opportunity to fight them time and time again. Upon defeat, they'll respawn one minute later. As mentioned, as a reward, you'll also be able to absorb their Echo into your Echo Terminal, level up your Data Bank, and spend some hard-earned currency across the game.