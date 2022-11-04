Looking for the best Lachmann-762 loadout in Modern Warfare 2? The Lachmann-762 is likely your introduction to the new Battle Rifle category of weapons in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Semi-automatic, high-powered rifles with the ability to switch to an inaccurate but devastating full-auto mode, Battle Rifles are potent guns in MW2, and the Lachmann-762 is no exception.

Below we will walk you through the attachments, equipment, and perks that make up the best Lachmann-762 loadout in Modern Warfare 2. We'll also go over our recommendations for which secondary weapon to use alongside the Lachmann-762.

Best Lachmann-762 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

This Lachmann-762 loadout seriously improves the rifle's accuracy and recoil control, allowing you to take advantage of its low time-to-kill at mid-to-long ranges. And all it costs is a small bit of mobility and ADS time, which is still very manageable for a gun of this kind.

Here's the best Lachmann-762 loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Muzzle : TY-LR8

: TY-LR8 Barrel : 15.9" Lachmann Rapp Barrel

: 15.9" Lachmann Rapp Barrel Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper 56

: FTAC Ripper 56 Optic: SZ Holotherm

The biggest difference any one attachment makes here is the 15.9" Lachmann Rapp Barrel, which extends the effective range and bullet velocity of the Lachmann-762 in addition to adding some bulk to improve recoil control. Add to this the TY-LR8 Muzzle, which is specially designed to reduce horizontal recoil, and you've already got a much more accurate rifle than you had a moment ago.

The FTAC Ripper 56 adds even greater recoil stabilization and improves idle sway, which is very important for landing those crucial first shots after aiming down sights. Speaking of which - our ADS speed is a little low at the moment, so we've also affixed the FSS OLE-V Laser to the Lachmann-762 in order to boost its ADS and sprint-to-fire times, in addition to improving aiming stability even further.

Finally, as the ironsights aren't particularly clean on the Lachmann-762, we'd recommend an Optic to fill your last slot. We've gone for the SZ Holotherm for its clean sight and slightly increased zoom based on the smallest precision sights.

Best Lachmann-762 loadout secondary weapon

Battle Rifles aren't quite as versatile as Assault Rifles are; the Lachmann-762 is powerful, but it's mainly for use at mid-to-long ranges. That's why we'd recommend you pair it up with one of the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 2. The Lachmann Sub is ideal for quickly finishing enemies at close-range. The FSS Hurricane is another great pick if you want an SMG that you can use for mid-range encounters alongside your Lachmann-762.

Best Lachmann-762 class setup: Perks and Equipment

The Lachmann-762 works best when paired with another primary weapon, so Overkill is the ideal first pick for your Modern Warfare 2 Perks list. Bomb Squad is good perk for increasing your survivability against lethal equipment spam, while Cold-Blooded and Ghost are excellent perks for keeping you off the enemy's radar and away from danger from enemy AI-controlled Killstreaks.

As for equipment, we'd recommend you pick up a Drill Charge for dealing with entrenched enemies behind cover. For your Tactical equipment slot, you can pick whichever you prefer, but I tend to use a Flashbang for disrupting enemies that might otherwise get the better of you.

