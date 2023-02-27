Looking for the Compound Bow in Sons of the Forest? If you're after a ranged weapon that's silent in Sons Of The Forest, you'll want to get the Compound Bow. While guns make a huge noise, you can use the Compound Bow to silently pick off enemies from afar. Unfortunately, finding this weapon will send you on a bit of a trek, so we're here to help you along the journey.

In this guide, we'll break down how to get the Compound Bow in Sons of the Forest, so that you're able to fire on enemies from afar without drawing unwanted attention.

How to get the Compound Bow in Sons of the Forest

To get the Compound Bow in Sons of the Forest, you must first get the Shovel, as the Compound Bow location is hidden underground. That means you'll also need to get the Rebreather and find the Rope Gun, as you'll need both of these to fully traverse the Shovel cave.

Once you have the above items, head to the location marked on the map below. You will see a green ping on the map as you approach. The digsite is right at the edge of a cannibal camp, so make sure to bring along a weapon, such as the Machete or the Katana, so that you can clear them out with ease.

This is where you'll find Maintenance Hatch B. Take out your Shovel and dig until you find the hatch, and then open it and climb underground.

At the bottom of the ladder, follow the corridor along until you find an open door on your right. Head into the room and head to the far-right side to find another doorway that you can pass through. Continue into the bathroom.

When you arrive in the bathroom, you'll find the Compound Bow on the ground next to the corpse slumped over the bathtub.

While you're in this maintenance tunnel, we'd also recommend looking around for the Pistol suppressor attachment, as it's found in the room that you passed through to reach the bathroom.

That wraps up our guide on how to get the Compound Bow in Sons of the Forest. If you're after more powerful ranged weapons, take a look at our guides on how to get the Shotgun and how to get the Revolver in Sons of the Forest. If you'd rather keep using the Compound Bow, we'd still recommend finding some firearms. If you get Virginia as a companion, you can hand them over and let her use them, and she doesn't need any ammo to do so. Kelvin can't use weapons, but he can help you make a tent while you focus on other tasks around base.