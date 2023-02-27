Looking for the Wetsuit in Sons of the Forest? Sons Of The Forest loves to throw you into the water in search of key tools and weapons. However, you'll soon find that diving underwater makes your character move rather slow, and staying in the water for too long will make you wet and cold. Fortunately, you can get a Wetsuit that allows you to swim faster, but it's well-hidden deep in a cave.

In this guide, we'll break down how to get the Wetsuit in Sons of the Forest. We'll pinpoint the exact location of the Wetsuit on the map, and then walk you through the cave that you'll need to explore.

How to get the Wetsuit in Sons of the Forest

The Wetsuit is found in the same cave where you'll find the Shovel, which means you'll need to grab a couple of items first. To fully explore this cave, you must first find the Rebreather and the Rope Gun.

After finding these items, head to the location marked on the map below:

When you arrive, we'd recommend first checking the corpses impaled in the shallow pool outside to get the Slingshot. Then, break the entrance and head inside.

Hit the "L" key to bring out your lighter or Flashlight, and then use the Rope Gun to zipline across the initial chamber.

On the other side, head into the pool of water nearby and dive in to equip your Rebreather. You can then swim into the large pit beneath the water, revealing a tunnel that you can follow to delve further into the cave.

When you emerge from the water, follow the path ahead for a few steps until you come to some glowing items on the floor. Here, you'll find the Wetsuit, alongside an Air Tank and some Pistol ammo.

That wraps up our guide on how to find the Wetsuit in Sons of the Forest. If you're after other key items that'll help you in your survival adventure, check out our guides on how to get the Modern Axe and how to get the Firefighter Axe in Sons of the Forest. If you're struggling to hold back those nasty cannibals and mutants, consider looking for weapons such as the Katana, Machete, and the Stun Baton so that you have more ways to deal with anything that might want to kill you.