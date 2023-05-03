If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Jedi Robes location: How to get the Jedi Robes

Learn where to find Jedi Robes in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor screenshot showing Cal Kestis on a sandy ledge, wearing Jedi Robes and wielding an orange lightsaber in his right hand. His left hand is outstretched.
Published on

Want to know where to get Jedi Robes in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? Jedi Robes are one of the best parts about being a Jedi (alongside colorful lightsabers and cute droid pals), but you don't start with them equipped in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. That makes sense, since running around in Jedi Robes would probably make Cal an even easier target for the Empire, but you can find them on Jedha if you really want to look the part.

However, you won't be able to reach the Jedi Robes location until your second visit to Jedha during the main story, around the same time that you unlock the ability to return to Coruscant. In this guide, we'll break down exactly where to get the Jedi Robes in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, so that you can get your hands on them as soon as they're available.

Where to get Jedi Robes in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

To get Jedi Robes in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, you must head to the Crypt of Uhrma Meditation Point on Jedha.

You'll find the Crypt of Uhrma Meditation Point while heading towards the Sanctuary Temple to save Brother Armias on Jedha.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor image showing the location of a chest on the map.
Star Wars Jedi Survivor screenshot showing Cal Kestis in a dark building, looking up at a rocky ledge that's illuminated with green light.

When you reach the Crypt of Uhrma Meditation Point, turn right and head into the nearby room with two stormtroopers. Climb the stairs inside, and then look back across to find a chest on a ledge. Wall-run around the room to reach the ledge, and open the chest to get Jedi Robes in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

As soon as you get the Jedi Robes, you can customise them in a few different colours without needing to hunt down a separate Materials collectible!

Of course, if you really want to customise Cal into your perfect Jedi, you can also swap your lightsaber color shortly after starting the game. Want a green lightsaber with those Jedi Robes? Go right ahead!

That wraps up our guide on how to get Jedi Robes in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. To really make Cal feel like a powerful Jedi Knight, take a look at our guides on the best stance and the best perks in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. If you're struggling in combat, you can also check out our guide on all Stim Canister locations in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

