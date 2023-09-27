Starfield New Game Plus mods give you full control over the game's weirdest elements

One of the lantern fish lures dangled in the face of anybody losing momentum in Starfield is "mate, you would not believe the weird stuff that happens in New Game Plus". I won't say too much - not in this opening paragraph, anyway - but there's a playfulness to the post-completion options that you don't really find in the rest of Bethesda's much-ballyhooed RPG. It's the kind of thing you expect from modders, not the developers themselves.

The endgame offerings could be more convenient, however. To phrase things in broad strokes, there's an element of randomisation involved that has meant that Starfield players must theoretically complete and replay the game several times over to experience every last possibility. The New Game Plus settings do give you the option of skipping forward, but it's still another few hours of legwork - a tedious prospect if you consider Starfield to be "so big, it feels small, cold and unlived in". Well, now there are Starfield mods that can help with that. Watch out for spoilers below - last chance!

Nexusmod user Avalonica's self-explanatory "Genuine New Game or New Game Plus within minutes" is a 6KB download that lets you skip to the end and fire up whichever NG+ scenario you please using the magic of Starfield console commands. The mod also allows you to launch a NG+ scenario with a brand new character, making progressing through Starfield all over again a bit more of an adventure.

"In my humble opinion Bethesda dropped the ball major-time with the New Game Plus mode!" Avalonica notes in the description. "Why would a player want to redo everything as the 'same' character? With no 'legit' game option to respec the background or traits nothing new is added to the mix from a role-play perspective. And the worst sin must be how the player gets no 'option' whatsoever asking if they want to keep or remove all their 'Status' data."

It does sound like an option Bethesda might want to add in themselves, though I'm not sure how they'd do it - that climactic touch of stepping into the unknown is obviously part of the thrill.

If you're having trouble with Avalonica's mod, there's also "Choose Your Own Adventure - A New Game Plus Mod" from the honorable and upstanding Buttflapper. This does require you to reach the end of the game at least once, however.

While I'm not sure I can face chewing through dozens more hours of Starfield to plunder all of its secrets, I do find Bethesda's approach to New Game Plus intriguing. Are you still chugging away at this thousand-hour astroramble? I started fooling around with console commands myself over the weekend, and am currently standing on a small square of onions off the shoulder of Remus, looking a bit sad. Not sure where to go now. Here, see for yourself.