Starfield's mod community just to one giant leap with the release of the Script Extender

Starfield doesn't fully launch until tomorrow, but there are already hundreds of mods for Bethesda's spacefaring RPG. Most of those mods focus on simple asset swaps or UI tweaks, but the community just took another big step towards more complex creations: the Starfield Script Extender is out now.

The Script Extender won't do anything to your game on its own, but it is a tool that can be used by other modders to add "additional scripting capabilities and functionality" to the game.

It's the work of modder Ianpatt, who has previously released similar Script Extenders for Skyrim, its Special Edition, Fallout 3 and Fallout 4. Each one became essential to its respective modding community, with many of the best mods for each game including the Script Extender or requiring its installation in order to function properly.

Starfield is likely to be no different and getting the Script Extender out days after Starfield's pre-order early access is impressive work.

You can download the Starfield Script Extender (SFSE) from Nexus Mods now. It will only work with the Steam version of the game, so you're out of luck if you bought Starfield via the Windows Store or are playing it on Game Pass.

We've already rounded up our picks for the best Starfield mods, which is a list I suspect we'll have to update a lot over the coming days and weeks. Is that because lots of parts of Starfield are fiddly, broken or boring, and mods seem necessary to smoothen the experience? You'll have to wait for our review to find out - it's a little late - but also, I've been playing it, and yes.