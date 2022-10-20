If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Street Fighter 6 beta gets update to delete the .exe so people stop playing it

Cheeky players had found ways to bypass the beta's end
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
Kimberly knees Luke in the stomach with a flurry of ink and colour onscreen in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6's beta ran from October 7th until the 10th - or at least it was meant to. Some cheeky players found a way to keep playing the beta after it ended, prompting Capcom to release a new update earlier today to delete it from player's hard drives.

On October 14th, as per Games Radar, a mod was released for the beta that allowed players to keep entering its offline versus mode. All you needed was that initial beta invite key and you could keep playing even though the beta had technically finished.

Watch on YouTube

Earlier this morning, Capcom released an update to the beta which deletes the executable from player's hard drives. It's an extremely basic method of preventing the beta from running.

Katharine had a chance to play Street Fighter 6 ahead of the beta back in September, and found it complelling in particular because of its new "Modern Controls" option. This setting squashes a character's moveset onto the D-pad and face buttons of a controller, meaning less experienced players can pull-off moves that might ordinarily require careful timing and combos to execute.

Even if you choose to simplify the controls, there's apparently still plenty of nuance in SF6's fighting system. That includes the new Drive Gauge, which charges when you parry attacks and can be spent on new, colourful Drive Impact attacks, as seen in the header image up top.

Now that the beta is buried, you'll have to wait for either another beta, or for Street Fighter 6 final release sometime in the summer of 2023.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch