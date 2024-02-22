The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S3 episode 7: we lose it over PowerWash Simulator’s Warhammer 40K crossover

This week on a spotlessly cleansed Electronic Wireless Show podcast: Alice takes the opportunity to make everyone talk and think about PowerWash Simulator, which also means Nate gets to talk about Warhammer 40K bloody loads, because that's the next DLC pack for PowerWash Sim. We also reminisce about our other favourite gaming crossovers, and try to dream up some cross-universe mashups of our own.

Plus! We talk about what we’ve been playing this week, consider whether we would "RoboCop ourselves," and I disgust Alice with a confectionary confession.

You can listen above, or on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, or Pocket Casts.

Music is by Jack de Quidt.

This week we've been playing Helldivers 2, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, and Last Epoch. Here’s Alice’s review of the latter.

Recommendations this week are the sapphic fight club comedy Bottoms, Joetastic’s bathos-drenched Signalis animations, and quite specifically, season 2 episode 6 of The Bear.