The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S3 episode 7: we lose it over PowerWash Simulator’s Warhammer 40K crossover

This pleases the Omnissiah

A Ultramarines Land Raider gets washed in the Warhammer 40,000 DLC for PowerWash Simulator.
Image credit: Square Enix
James Archer
Podcast by James Archer
Published on

This week on a spotlessly cleansed Electronic Wireless Show podcast: Alice takes the opportunity to make everyone talk and think about PowerWash Simulator, which also means Nate gets to talk about Warhammer 40K bloody loads, because that's the next DLC pack for PowerWash Sim. We also reminisce about our other favourite gaming crossovers, and try to dream up some cross-universe mashups of our own.

Plus! We talk about what we’ve been playing this week, consider whether we would "RoboCop ourselves," and I disgust Alice with a confectionary confession.

You can listen above, or on on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, or Pocket Casts. You can find the RSS feed here, and you can discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

Music is by Jack de Quidt.

Links

This week we've been playing Helldivers 2, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, and Last Epoch. Here’s Alice’s review of the latter.

Recommendations this week are the sapphic fight club comedy Bottoms, Joetastic’s bathos-drenched Signalis animations, and quite specifically, season 2 episode 6 of The Bear.

