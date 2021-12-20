Looking for the best G43 loadout in Warzone Pacific? The G43 is an excellent semi-automatic medium-range Marksman Rifle that you can use to pop heads with pinpoint accuracy. However, to make it really excel in Caldera, you’ll need to find the best attachments.

This guide covers how to make the best G43 loadout in Warzone Pacific so that you can crack armour and down enemies with ease.

Best G43 loadout in Warzone Pacific

This G43 loadout aims to maintain the precision of other Marksman Rifles while increasing the fire rate to make it fully automatic. This makes the G43 an absolute laser that will melt enemy squads and get you plenty of wins in Warzone Pacific.

Muzzle : MX Silencer

: MX Silencer Barrel : Wyvern 570MM Full-Auto

: Wyvern 570MM Full-Auto Underbarrel : Carver Foregrip

: Carver Foregrip Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Magazine : 8MM Klauser 20 Round Mags

: 8MM Klauser 20 Round Mags Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Grip : Pine Tar Grip

: Pine Tar Grip Stock : ZP MSO2 Custom

: ZP MSO2 Custom Proficiency : Tight Grip

: Tight Grip Kit: Fully Loaded

The most important attachment in this G43 loadout is the Wyvern 570mm Full-Auto barrel. This makes the G43 fully automatic and allows you to shred through enemies with speed. Combine this with the 8mm Klauser 20 Round Mags so that you have extra ammo in every clip.

This extra speed does slightly increase recoil, so you'll need a few attachments that focus on control to make it laser-accurate. The Carver Foregrip, Pine Tar Grip and ZP MSO2 Custom stock will improve your accuracy and control, while the MX Silencer will boost your accuracy a little further and suppress your shots. Since this G43 fires automatically, the Tight Grip proficiency will also help maintain accuracy while firing.

If you get into a firefight with an enemy squad, the Lengthened ammo type will make your bullets zip through the air much faster so that you can land the first shot and get the upper hand. We also recommend taking the Fully Loaded kit so that you can get max ammo and have plenty of bullets to burn. Since this G43 loadout is fully automatic and a bit weaker than other Marksman Rifle builds at long distances, we suggest using the Slate Reflector sight so that you’re prepared for short-medium range shootouts.

Secondary Weapon

This G43 loadout is best suited for medium-range engagements, but it can quickly adapt to short-range fights since it is fairly snappy. However, you’ll struggle if enemies are far away, so don’t expect to land headshots across the map. For your secondary, you should take a long-range weapon that can deal with such encounters. Sniper Rifles like the Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle and 3-Line Rifle are perfect for downing opponents across Caldera, but the BAR is a powerful Assault Rifle that can also pick off enemies in the distance.

That’s everything you need to know to make the best G43 loadout in Warzone Pacific. If you want to see how the G43 compares to other weapons and understand the current Warzone Pacific meta better, check out our lists of the best guns and best loadouts in Warzone. If you’re struggling to learn the new Warzone map, take a look at our Caldera guide to prime yourself for combat.