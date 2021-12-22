Looking for the best Gracey Auto loadout in Warzone Pacific? I can't help but smile when using the Gracey Auto. Its high fire rate makes it easier than ever to run and gun while downing enemies all over Caldera. If you want a high-speed, powerful Shotgun that will devastate nearby enemies, then the Gracey Auto is for you.

This guide covers everything you need to know to make the best Gracey Auto loadout in Warzone Pacific, so that you can destroy enemies and get plenty of wins in Caldera.

Best Gracey Auto loadout in Warzone Pacific

This Gracey Auto loadout aims to make a powerful Shotgun build that you can use while sprinting around Caldera. If you spot an enemy, you can unleash hell by blasting your Shotgun in their general direction while running and gunning towards them. Let out a loud battle cry while you're at it, because this really does feel badass.

Muzzle : M97 Full Choke

: M97 Full Choke Barrel : CGC 28" Light/li>

: CGC 28" Light/li> Underbarrel : SMLE Pistol Grip

: SMLE Pistol Grip Optic : None

: None Magazine : 12 Gauge 10 Round Drums

: 12 Gauge 10 Round Drums Ammunition : Buck And Slug

: Buck And Slug Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Stock : Ragdoll P-Wire

: Ragdoll P-Wire Proficiency : Gung-Ho

: Gung-Ho Kit: Fully Loaded

The key to this Gracey Auto loadout is the Gung-Ho proficiency. Gung-Ho allows you to fire your weapon while sprinting, so that you can run towards your enemy and keep up the pressure by constantly dealing damage. You'll also need to increase your sprint-to-fire speed, so that you can quickly point and fire your weapon. The CGC 28" Light barrel, SMLE Pistol Grip, Fabric Grip and Ragdoll P-Wire all raise your sprint-to-fire speed, so you can snap to enemies and deal devastating damage. Since you'll mostly hip-fire while sprinting, we chose not to use an optic on this loadout.

Of course, damage is also important. The Buck And Slug ammo type is essential if you want to wreak havoc on your enemies, as it fires out a slug shell along with your usual pellets. This is useful as you get closer to your enemy, as a well-placed slug can crack armour and kill enemies with ease. The 12 Gauge 10 Round Drums give you plenty of shells in each clip so you can shred through multiple enemies before needing to reload. With the Fully Loaded kit, you won't need to worry about running out of shells, as you'll get max ammo when you equip your loadout. The M97 Full Choke helps you focus your damage on individual enemies by tightening the pellet spread. This means you can quickly down one enemy and switch to another, rather than dealing a smaller amount of damage to multiple targets at once.

Secondary Weapon

This Gracey Auto loadout focuses on dealing damage while closing the distance between you and your enemies. By the time you're close, they should either be down on the ground or easy to finish with another quick shot. However, this close-range build leaves you lacking when fighting enemies from a distance. While you might want to opt for a Sniper Rifle, such as the 3-Line Rifle or Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle, to crack skulls from a distance, we recommend using an Assault Rifle. The STG44 and Automaton are both powerful medium-range weapons that you could also use to pick off enemies in the distance, but the BAR is the best option for those wanting a medium-long range automatic weapon.

That covers how to make the best Gracey Auto loadout in Warzone Pacific. Make sure to keep an eye on our lists of the best guns and best loadouts in Warzone if you want to stay on top of the meta in Season 1 and beyond. If the new Warzone map is a bit confusing, take a look at our Caldera guide to prime yourself for combat and learn everything you need to know.