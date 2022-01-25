Want to know how many cards you can have in a Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel deck? There are over 10,000 cards available in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel, which is a truly staggering number for newcomers and veterans alike. With so many cards on offer, you might be wondering how many you can squeeze into a deck.

Below, we’ll cover how many cards you can have in a Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel deck and discuss how you should use those cards to have the best chance of winning.

How many cards can you have in a Yu-Gi-Oh deck?

In Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel, you must have somewhere between 40 and 60 cards in your deck. As long as your deck falls between these two numbers, you can use it in Ranked Duels online and in Solo Mode. While you might think it’s best to have 60 cards, filling a deck with high level monsters that could deal massive damage, this can lead to bricking.

Bricking is when you draw a bad hand in Yu-Gi-Oh that doesn’t allow you to summon cards or use your deck’s strategies, leaving you open to attacks from your opponent. If you have 60 cards, it’s more likely that you will get a wide range of cards which could result in bricking. However, if you keep your deck at 40 cards, this can minimise bricking as your deck will only contain cards that are key to your strategy.

In Yu-Gi-Oh, speed is key. If you’ve already played some Master Duel online, you might have run into extremely powerful meta decks that wipe the board and defeat you in one turn. These meta decks make sure that every card in their deck is essential, which allows them to instantly pull important cards and start their winning strategy as soon as possible.

Of course, this is a general rule and some decks do function better with 60 cards. However, if you find yourself bricking and don’t understand why, try stripping out unnecessary high-level monsters from your deck.

It’s worth noting that you can only have 3 cards of the same name in a single deck. If there is a card that you really need to win and it is essential to your strategy, consider putting 3 of that card in your deck. You then have a higher chance of pulling this card when you’re in a duel, helping you get it into your hand and win.

