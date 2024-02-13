The 10 best Palworld mods

Looking for the best Palworld mods? With Palworld's explosive popularity making it one of the first standout releases of 2024, it was only a matter of time before the game's mod scene started popping with all sorts of ways to allow players to customise their Palpagos Islands experience.

We've taken a look at several of the most popular Palworld mods and sorted the most useful into the list below. These mods are largely quality of life improvements that allow you to ignore item weight, view more information on Pals, and more. Read on for the full scoop!

Best Palworld mods

Below are our favourite Palworld mods, all of which are downloadable on NexusMods. They each have slightly different installation processes, so you'll have to follow the included instructions for each. Most require inserting a few extra files into various places within Palworld's file directories.

It's also worth pointing out that this list does not include the most notorious mod to emerge in the wake of Palworld's popularity - you know, the one that changes all of the Pals in the game to fuzzy creatures related to a certain Nintendo franchise. That mod has since been dramatically altered to avoid Nintendo's wrath, and frankly isn't as amusing as it once was. Nevertheless, if you're still curious about it, you can find it here.

Map Unlocker

Hurrah, the entire map is visible without needing to actually do anything! | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

The Palpagos Islands are vast, so why not speed things up with MapUnlocker? This handy mod shows the full map for your convenience, along with the locations of Great Eagle Statue Fast Travel points and Alpha Pals. Don't worry, Map Unlocker doesn't actually activate these Fast Travel points, so you can still enjoy the challenge of exploration. Using this mod in tandem with our Palworld Interactive Map and our heatmaps showing all Palworld Pal locations is a surefire way to catch every Pal on your list.

Download Link: Map Unlocker

Always Fast Travel

Using the Always Fast Travel mod, I happily teleported to the Unthawable Lake even though I was stuck on a beach halfway across the map. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Perhaps you don't care so much about seeing the entire Palworld map as you do about zipping around in a super speedy fashion. If this is the case, download the Always Fast Travel mod. You'll be able to teleport to any Great Eagle Statue that you've already unlocked on your map without having to physically be at a statue (or a Palbox). Some might see this as breaking immersion - but if you're already installing mods, why not go all the way? Combine this with the Map Unlocker mod above, and the entirety of Palworld will be your oyster.

Download Link: Always Fast Travel

Basic Minimap

It's super handy to have a minimap always on your screen and makes you wonder why this feature wasn't included in the game at launch. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

If you're looking for a happy medium between "show me the entire map" and "let me teleport everywhere at will," perhaps the Basic Minimap mod is right up your alley. This mod is subtle but life-changing, and does exactly what it says on the tin. You'll have a nice little map that you can place in the top, bottom, or corners of your screen, giving you a better sense of where you are without having to press M all the time. You can even adjust the size and zoom in however you like!

Download Link: Basic Minimap

Carry Weight Increase

Look at all this junk I'm carrying...and notice how my Weight is still at zero. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

It won't be too long before you'll find the default weight limit cumbersome in Palworld, especially as you collect heavy materials like Sulfur or Pure Quartz. While you can lessen the load by constructing storage boxes in your base or by simply dropping excess junk, the Carry Weight Increase mod amps up your carrying capacity to 1,000, greatly lightening the load on your shoulders. Alternately, you can remove weight limits altogether, and lug around however many piles of Coal you want!

Download Link: Carry Weight Increase

Remove Flying Stamina Cost

With this trusty mod, never again will your flying mount get tired while crossing a vast ocean in the dead of night. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Taking to the skies on the back of a fast flying mount is undoubtedly one of Palworld's more epic moments, but like all mounts, if you want to move fast you'll burn through your stamina meter quickly. Considering that flying mounts make Palworld traversal 100% easier - especially if you want to obtain the best flying mount of all, the legendary Jetragon - the Remove Flying Stamina Cost mod is a great add-on that'll keep you in the sky all the time.

Download Link: Remove Flying Stamina Cost

100 Capture Rate

There's nothing worse than throwing a Pal Sphere only to have a Pal wriggle out at the last second. No more! | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Wanna catch 'em all? Get the 100 Capture Rate mod, which keeps you from wasting your precious Pal Spheres by instantly upping the capture rate of any sphere used in combat to 100%. When it comes to catching the best Palworld Pals, this mod is an absolute godsend as long as you're not bothered by the extreme reduction in difficulty. It's all in the name of building your Pal workforce, after all!

Download Link: 100 Capture Rate

Technology Free Unlocking

Normally, this thing costs a whopping 5 Technology Points. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

The Technology Tree in Palworld is a harsh mistress and keeps the coolest upgrades under lock and key until you acquire enough points. To do away with all that, install the Technology Free Unlocking mod, which makes the Technology Points requirement for everything 0. You'll still need to reach the appropriate levels to unlock each upgrade, but there's still nothing like seeing the game's ultimate weapon - the Jetragon missile launcher, which lets you ride the fastest mount in Palworld and shoot a blaze of glory wherever you go - available for the sweet price of zilch.

Download Link: Technology Free Unlocking

Pal Analyzer

Oh hello there, Relaxaurus. You can't sneak up on me - not when I've got Pal Analyzer on my side! | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Pal Analyzer is a handy mod that presents info about Pals simply by hovering your cursor over them. It's especially valuable when you venture into a new corner of the map, run across dangerous high level Pals, and need to quickly discern their health, attack and defense stats, and active skills. Granted, you can find most of this information online - preferably in our comprehensive list of all Pals in Palworld - but Pal Analyzer is perfect if you don't want to jump through extra hoops.

Download Link: Pal Analyzer

Faster Breeding

With this mod, never again will you have to twiddle your thumbs waiting for your Pals to do their business at the Pal Breeding Farm... | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Breeding Pals is an mysterious science that involves Cake, an Egg Incubator, and roughly 300 seconds of waiting for your Pals to deliver the egg you need. Install the Faster Breeding mod to minimise all of this faff - you can choose how fast you want your eggs to pop out (it can be as quickly as 1 second!) and you can also substitute Red Berries for Cake. Of course, you'll still need to figure out which Pals to breed together to get the baby you desire, so refer to our detailed Palworld breeding combo guide for advice in that department.

Download Link: Faster Breeding

Enhanced Palworld Visuals

Howdy, Palpagos Islands. You're looking mighty pretty this morning. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Palworld's already a fine looking game, but you might want to increase your draw distance, amplify your resolution and disable some of the default effects like fog and bloom. The Enhanced Palworld Visuals mod lets you do just that, making your Palpagos Islands sandbox truly a sight to behold - especially at the start of the game when you first step out above the vista near the Plateau of Beginnings.

Download Link: Enhanced Palworld Visuals

And that's a wrap on the best Palworld mods. If you're searching for other ways to elevate your Palworld playthrough, why not check out our guide for setting up a dedicated server? We've also got a list of the best admin commands in Palworld so that you can take control and enjoy your very own base-building, Pal-battling playground to your heart's content. Happy crafting and capturing!