Best MW3 Lachmann-556 loadout and class setup

Looking for the best Lachmann-556 loadout in Modern Warfare 3? The Lachmann-556 soared to popularity after it was introduced in Warzone 2 and has since become one of the best assault rifles in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Due to its reliability at mid to long ranges, you'll want to capitalise on the full capabilities of the Lachmann-556 and opt for attachments that will further reduce recoil and sway, to make it even better for handling. For the best Lachmann-556 build, equipment and perks see our full explainer below.

Why use the Lachmann-556 in MW3?

As stated previously, the Lachmann-556 is surprisingly effective at mid to long ranges and when you pair it with the right attachments you can create a formidable loadout. We've opted for mods that will make the Lachmann-556 excel in terms of bullet velocity and recoil and further increase its range capabilities without sacrificing damage output.

Best Lachmann-556 loadout in MW3

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Barrel: 15.9" Lachmann Rapp Barrel

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Although the Harbinger D20 has some minor penalties, it can give a major boost to bullet velocity which makes the trade more than worth it. Additionally, the heavy silencer goes a long way to making the rifle more reliable at longer ranges.

The 15.9" Lachmann Rapp Barrel, is also a heavy attachment that will drastically improve the Lachmann-556's range and recoil control, turning it into an extremely accurate mid-range weapon.

To go completely overkill on recoil control, we've paired the attachments with the FTAC Ripper 56. This will additionally tame a lot of the rifle's idle sway while aiming, which we find is very useful particularly since we're using ironsights instead of a scope.

The 5.56 High Velocity attachment is a game-changer, pushing the Lachmann-556's bullet velocity to near sniper rifle levels.

Finally we've increased the Lachmann-556's magazine capacity by 10 with the 40 Round Mag attachment. The Lachmann-556's damage profile isn't lacking, but against multiple armoured enemies it's always a good idea to have extra magazines for most Assault Rifles.

Best Lachmann-556 class setup: Secondary weapon

Whilst this build seeks to optimise the mid to long-range capabilities of the Lachmann-556, you may wish for something close-range as a secondary option. The Lachmann Sub has a long-standing reputation of being one of the best SMGs in the franchise, and rightfully so. It is a powerhouse, efficient across most categories with excellent time-to-kill and high mobility.

Best Lachmann-556 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Infantry Vest, Commando Gloves, Stalker Boots, Ghost T/V Camo, Munitions Box, Semtex, EMD Grenade.

For a Lachmann-556 build, we recommend opting for the Infantry Vest to get the additional tactical sprint duration, a valuable perk as you switch in and out of the fray. You can combine this with the Commando Gloves to gain reloading whilst sprinting, a valuable perk for mobility.

The Stalker Boots are always a worthy choice as they increase strafe and ADS speed, further adding to the mobility of the Lachmann-556 build. As you'll be chopping in and out of combat, for gear, we recommend the Ghost T/V Camo piece which will cloak detection by UAVs, enemy radar sources, and heartbeat sensors.

Take full advantage of the increased ammo capacity by opting for a Munitions Box. As for Lethal and Tactical slots, as you'll be hanging ever so slightly back it may be wise to opt for the Semtex as you'll be able to utilise the timed sticky grenades more effectively than other teammates. EMD Grenades is also a good pick as they can apply tracking devices on enemies, flagging them on teammate's minimaps for follow-up shots.

For more Modern Warfare tips and tricks, check out our guide to the best vest in-game for optimal loadouts.

Best Lachmann-556 alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

Another AR that is known for its prowess among mid to long-range targets is the STB 556. The STB 556 is a great all-rounder that excels in recoil, accuracy and handling whilst still delivering high damage. If you don't mind a slightly slower rate of fire, this is a worthy alternative to the Lachmann-556.

That rounds off our guide to the best Lachmann-556 build in Modern Warfare 3. Get a better idea of the full gun meta with our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 3, and the best loadouts in MW3.