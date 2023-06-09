Diablo 4's most played class so far is arguably its worst

Earlier today, Mr. Diablo at Blizzard Rod Fergusson tweeted what the most played class was in Diablo 4 so far. To my great surprise, it wasn't the Rogue, which is currently sitting at the top of our tier list. Rather, it's the Sorcerer, which currently sits at the bottom of our class rankings. Presumably, everyone loves watching ice shards and lightning bolts leave their fingertips. So, is the majority of Diablo 4's player-base wrong, or are we? Feel free to come defend your spell-slinger in the comments.

Watch on YouTube What is the best class in Diablo 4? Watch this video to find out.

"I didn't ask for permission to share this", tweeted Fergusson, "but I thought you might be interested to know that right now, the number 1 most played class in #DiabloIV is the Sorcerer/Sorceress!"

After a week of covering Diablo 4 non-stop, and many more weeks spent preparing for that coverage, I'll admit that I'm shocked by this development. Geddit, shocked? Because lightning spells? I'm wasted here.

So far, the Rogue and Barbarian have been absolutely dominating Diablo 4's end-game, so I'd expected one of these to be the fan favourite. The Twisting Blades Rogue and Whirlwind Barbarian, their respective most powerful builds, both received nerfs over the early access launch weekend, but still felt viable after the balancing patch went live.

The Necromancer is another easy-contender for the top spot in our eyes. Sure, it ranks quite low on our tier list, but who doesn't love exploding corpses? That's classic Diablo, right there.

The Sorcerer simply doesn't seem to have the same meta potential, but at the end of the day, this is Diablo. Everything is meant to be able to batter demons and make them explode into lots of tiny giblets, right? That's the point. And, to help you explode demons in the best ways possible, we have build guides for the Ice Sorcerer, Fire Sorcerer, and Lightning Sorcerer for you to try out (on top of build guides for every other class, too, sorry for the shameless plugs).

This interesting nugget of Diablo 4 info comes after the servers crashed last night, leaving people stuck in long queues that ultimately ended in error messages. Despite some server woes, though, Blizzard have confirmed that Diablo 4 is their fastest selling game ever. There's probably a correlation there, actually.