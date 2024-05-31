Want to know how to upgrade your Summons in Elden Ring? Summons, or to use the game's official term - Spirit Ashes - are a very powerful tool when it comes to defeating even the toughest enemies in Elden Ring. But perhaps even more important than choosing the best Spirit Ashes is upgrading your Summons so they can hit as hard as possible.

In this quick guide, we'll explain how to upgrade Summons in Elden Ring using Glovewort and Ghost Glovewort, and how to unlock the ability to upgrade your Spirit Ashes in the first place.

Note: for details on how to summon Spirit Ashes, check out our Elden Ring how to summon guide!

How to upgrade Summons in Elden Ring

To upgrade your Summons in Elden Ring, you need to progress Roderika's questline until she appears next to Smithing Master Hewg in the Roundtable Hold. At this point, she becomes a Spirit-Tuner, and you can interact with her to upgrade your Spirit Ashes in exchange for Grave Glovewort and Ghost Glovewort.

Here's how to get Roderika to start upgrading your Summons:

Speak to Roderika at Stormhill Shack in Limgrave. Give Roderika the Chrysalids' Memento, OR rest at any Site Of Grace in Liurnia. Speak to Roderika in front of the fireplace in the Roundtable Hold. Speak to Smithing Master Hewg about Roderika. Speak to Roderika about Smithing Master Hewg. Speak to Smithing Master Hewg once again. Reload the area and speak to Roderika at her new position near Hewg. Thereafter, speak to Roderika at any time to upgrade your Spirit Ash Summons.

If you don't get any option to speak to Hewg about Roderika (or vice versa), simply reload the area and speak to them again.

The main point of Roderika's entire questline is to unlock the ability for her to upgrade your Summons. Check the map below for the locations of Roderika and the Chrysalids' Memento in order to quickly bring her to the Roundtable Hold.

You can find Roderika in Stormhill Shack, and her Chrysalid's Memento in Stormveil Castle. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Once you've spoken to Roderika and Smithing Master Hewg enough times about one another, Roderika will move to the room where Hewg resides, and there she will remain for (almost) the entirety of the game. You can interact with her at any time to upgrade your Summons, in exactly the same way that you can interact with Hewg to upgrade your weapons.

The only difference is that to upgrade your Spirit Ashes, you need Grave Glovewort and Ghost Glovewort instead of Smithing Stones and Somber Smithing Stones. Both types of Glovewort are generally found in underground areas and/or near the presence of death. Grave Glovewort will upgrade regular Spirit Ashes, while Ghost Glovewort will upgrade Elite Spirit Ashes.

Just like Smithing Stones, you can find Glovewort at different levels. Each level of Glovewort can be used to strengthen Summons up to a certain level. See the below tables for full details.

Grave Gloveworts:

Name Effect Bell Bearing Grave Glovewort [1] Upgrades Summons to +1 Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing [1] Grave Glovewort [2] Upgrades Summons to +2 Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing [1] Grave Glovewort [3] Upgrades Summons to +3 Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing [1] Grave Glovewort [4] Upgrades Summons to +4 Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing [2] Grave Glovewort [5] Upgrades Summons to +5 Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing [2] Grave Glovewort [6] Upgrades Summons to +6 Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing [2] Grave Glovewort [7] Upgrades Summons to +7 Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing [3] Grave Glovewort [8] Upgrades Summons to +8 Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing [3] Grave Glovewort [9] Upgrades Summons to +9 Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing [3] Great Grave Glovewort Upgrades Summons to +10 None

Ghost Gloveworts:

Name Effect Bell Bearing Ghost Glovewort [1] Upgrades Elite Summons to +1 Ghost-Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing [1] Ghost Glovewort [2] Upgrades Elite Summons to +2 Ghost-Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing [1] Ghost Glovewort [3] Upgrades Elite Summons to +3 Ghost-Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing [1] Ghost Glovewort [4] Upgrades Elite Summons to +4 Ghost-Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing [2] Ghost Glovewort [5] Upgrades Elite Summons to +5 Ghost-Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing [2] Ghost Glovewort [6] Upgrades Elite Summons to +6 Ghost-Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing [2] Ghost Glovewort [7] Upgrades Elite Summons to +7 Ghost-Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing [3] Ghost Glovewort [8] Upgrades Elite Summons to +8 Ghost-Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing [3] Ghost Glovewort [9] Upgrades Elite Summons to +9 Ghost-Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing [3] Great Ghost Glovewort Upgrades Elite Summons to +10 None

It's also worth noting that you can bring certain Bell-Bearings (called Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearings) to the Twin Maiden Husks in the Roundtable Hold, in order to purchase different types of Glovewort for Runes. This is the only way to get a limitless supply of Glovewort, because Glovewort which spawns naturally in The Lands Between does not respawn after being picked.

