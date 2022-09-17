Genshin Impact is getting an anime adaptation, of course

As part of the presentation for Genshin Impact's 3.1 update, developers HoyoVerse revealed an anime adaptation of the anime-inspired MMO gacha game. Described as a "long-term project launch" with currently no release date, the anime is being produced in partnership with Demon Slayer and Fate/Zero and Demon Slayer animation studio Ufotable. There's a three minute trailer, of sorts, below.

I say "of sorts" because the trailer doesn't give much of a sense of what form the project will take. The camera swoops through various locations familiar from the game, and we get a glimpse of floating squeak imp Paimon and the twin, one of whom players choose to be their protagonist in the game. Beyond that, HoyoVerse didn't say anything about what the anime's plot might be.

Given it's described as a "long-term project", the ambiguity might be because those decisions haven't been made yet. The trailer amounts to an animation test - and it is, in fairness, very attractive animation. I'd watch a series that looked like this.

Genshin Impact is one of many games to get anime adaptations lately, from Dota 2 to this week's release of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners to the best-in-class League Of Legends series Arcane.

The rest of the reveal focused on update 3.1, "King Deshret and the Three Magi", the trailer for which introduced three new characters called Candace, Cyno and Nilou. (You can watch the full 'special program' on YouTube here.)