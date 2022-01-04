Genshin Impact: Masterless Starglitter and Stardust explained

Looking to understand how to get and use Masterless Starglitter and Masterless Stardust in Genshin Impact? Genshin Impact’s currency system is nothing short of confusing — players have to deal with Mora, Resin, and Genesis Crystals, and this list only scrapes the surface of what you might use to pay for things inside of the world of Teyvat. If you’re new to the wishing system (or perhaps you just haven’t taken a look at all of the ways to pay for things), you might have overlooked Masterless Starglitter and Stardust, two forms of currency exclusive to Genshin’s wishing system but separate from Primogems and Fate. Starglitter and Stardust come hand in hand – here’s how to get and use each one.

How to get Masterless Starglitter in Genshin Impact

You’ll receive Masterless Starglitter when a wish results in any 4-star or 5-star weapon or a duplicate of a character you already have. This is the only way to get Starglitter, so if you’re looking to save up, you’ll need to get ready to make quite a few wishes. Additionally, the amount of Starglitter you’ll receive depends on the rarity of the item you’re receiving — here’s how much Starglitter you’ll get for each category of item:

Type of Item Quantity of Starglitter Duplicate 4* Character with incomplete Constellation 2 Masterless Starglitter Duplicate 5* Character with incomplete Constellation 10 Masterless Starglitter Duplicate 4* Character with complete Constellation 5 Masterless Starglitter Duplicate 5* Character with complete Constellation 25 Masterless Starglitter 4* Weapon 2 Masterless Starglitter 5* Weapon 10 Masterless Starglitter

How to use Masterless Starglitter in Genshin Impact

Masterless Starglitter can only be spent in the Starglitter Exchange tab of the Paimon’s Bargains section of the shop. The items in this shop change and restock at the start of every month, so be sure to check back frequently if you’re interested. Here’s what every category of item will cost you:

Type of Item Cost Stock (refreshes monthly) Intertwined Fate 5 Masterless Starglitter Unlimited Acquaint Fate 5 Masterless Starglitter Unlimited 4* Character 34 Masterless Starglitter 2 different characters, can purchase 1 of each per month 4* Weapon 24 Masterless Starglitter 5 different weapons, can purchase 3 of each per month 4* Character Level-Up Material 2 Masterless Starglitter 9 different items, can purchase 8 of each per month 3* Character Level-Up Material x3 2 Masterless Starglitter 9 different items, can purchase 25 of each per month

We’d recommend staying away from the items on this list and only spending Starglitter on characters and wishes. Aside from certain events, the Starglitter Exchange is the only way you can guarantee certain 4-star characters. Curious to see which characters are currently available in the Starglitter Exchange? Head to our banner guide to find out!

How to get Masterless Stardust in Genshin Impact

Masterless Stardust is similar to Starglitter, except you’ll get Stardust a lot more frequently and consistently. Every time you pull a 3-star weapon (which will happen on most pulls), you’ll get 15 Masterless Stardust. Nice!

How to use Masterless Stardust in Genshin Impact

Masterless Stardust can only be spent in the Stardust Exchange tab of the Paimon’s Bargains section of the shop. Just like the Starglitter Exchange, these items change and restock at the start of every month as well. However, it’s harder to rely on Stardust for wishes, as you’ll only be able to buy 5 of each type of wish per month. Here’s what every category of item will cost you:

Type of Item Cost Stock (refreshes monthly) Intertwined Fate 75 Masterless Stardust 5 per month Acquaint Fate 75 Masterless Stardust 5 per month Adventurer's Experience x3 8 Masterless Stardust 100 per month Mystic Enhancement Ore 5 Masterless Stardust 60 per month Mora x10000 10 Masterless Stardust 30 per month 3* Character Level-Up Material 15 Masterless Stardust 9 different items, can purchase 12 of each per month 2* Character Level-Up Material 5 Masterless Stardust 19 different items, can purchase 16 of each per month 1* Character Level-Up Material x3 5 Masterless Stardust 9 different items, can purchase 15 of each per month Mora x10000 20 Masterless Stardust Unlimited (only unlocked once you've purchased all of the 10 Masterless Stardust Mora)

That’s all the info we’ve got on Stardust and Starglitter! If you’re saving up your Stardust and Starglitter to wish, why not familiarize yourself with Genshin’s pity system to take full advantage of the game’s banners Or, if you’re looking to stock up on some of Genshin’s many other currencies (who isn’t?), have a look at our updated Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems and Mora.