If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Genshin Impact starts handing out freebies today to compensate for update 2.7's delay

Weekly free Primogems and item drops for players up until the next version launches
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Bennett and Traveler look at their earnings in Genshin Impact.

The next update for free-to-play professional Breath Of The Wild impersonator Genshin Impact has been delayed, but developers MiHoYo have promised to hand out ‘compensation’ starting from today. MiHoYo announced the delay on Twitter last week due to “project progress”, but promised to issue Travelers with complimentary goodies every week until the launch of update 2.7. They don’t clarify when that update will be though. More info is in the full statement on MiHoYo’s site.

Watch on YouTube

So what do you get for your patience? A weekly dose of 400 Primogem, 1 Fragile Resin, 7 Hero’s Wit, 16 Mystic Enhancement Ore and 120,000 Mora. Not too shabby. MiHoYo say that if the time between update 2.7 launching and the previous weekly compensation is less than a full week then they’ll alter the date of the last batch of free gubbins to account for that. I think it must've all fallen off the back of a wagon.

The compensation only pops for players who’ve reached Adventure Rank 5 or above by today, May 11th. You’ll need to claim it before version 2.6 ends with the arrival of the 2.7 update. The goodies will be sent out through Genshin Impact’s in-game mail every Wednesday at 4am server time. Genshin Impact has three servers – Asia, North America and Europe – all with their own local reset times, so watch out for that. Mail also expires after 30 days and will take all the nice shiny contents with it if they’re not claimed before then.

This isn’t the first time MiHoYO have given out items and in-game currency when issues have cropped up with Genshin Impact. Back in February during the Lunar New Year celebrations, some players were sent two of the Lantern Rite gifts containing Intertwined Fates used for spins in the gacha machine to unlock event characters and weapons. To make up for that, MiHoYo then sent everyone an extra Lantern Rite gift. Yay for egalitarianism.

Graham counted Genshin Impact among the best games of 2020. “I'd recommend it even if you don't like anime, and even if you don't like JRPGs - and I don't, particularly,” he said. “This is a rare game where I'm as excited to see what's over the next hill as I am to advance the story, and where my favourite moment so far was when I stumbled upon a duck pond at night.“ Hopefully he managed to wade himself out okay.

Genshin Impact version 2.7, erm, hasn’t got a date attached as yet. MiHoYo say to keep checking back regularly. You can nab Genshin Impact in its 2.6 state for exactly no monies over on the official site.

Tagged With

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

RPS@PAX

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch