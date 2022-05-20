Genshin Impact's 2.7 update lands on May 31st after small delay

Genshin Impact is back on track, with the next update scheduled for release on May 31st. Today’s Genshin Impact livestream unveiled what’s coming in update 2.7, ‘Hidden Dreams In The Depths’, including new characters Yelan and Kuki Shinobu. It’s also adding in a drumming rhythm game, because why the heck not. Witness the trailer below for yourself:

Yelan is a five-star Hydro character who favours a bow and whose name means ‘Night Orchid’ in Chinese. She’s a mysterious type, but apparently works for the game’s Ministry of Civil Affairs, and was introduced in update 2.6 as an NPC. Kuki Shinobu is a four-star Electro support character who is the sidekick of Geo character Arataki Itto, and deputy leader of the Arataki Gang.

Update 2.7 also brings a new Archon quest in The Chasm region of Genshin Impact, which promises to reveal more about the history of the Liyue region and the Yakshas beasts from 500 years ago. Most importantly though, the update adds the new ‘Drumalong’ rhythm game that’s hosted by Kuki Shinobu’s pals the Arataki Gang. It’s only available for this season, but that’ll be quite enough, thank you.

Developers MiHoYo announced earlier this month that Genshin Impact’s 2.7 update would be delayed, but didn’t put a timeframe on when we’d see it arrive. They started giving out freebies to all players to make up for delay, which drop every week until the end of version 2.6. Well, that will now be on May 31st, so best claim those before June starts. It was also revealed yesterday that update 2.8 will arrive about six weeks after 2.7.

MiHoYo said when the ‘compensation’ for 2.7’s delay was first mooted that release of the last batch would be adjusted if there wasn’t a full week between the start of the update and the previous batch of goodies. As the update lands on a Tuesday and the mail containing the free stuff is sent out on Wednesdays at the server refresh, that sounds like it’ll be the case.

Genshin Impact is free to play and you can grab it over on the official site. Update 2.7 arrives on May 31st and update 2.8 is expected on July 13th.