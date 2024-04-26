Want to know how to make Clothes in Manor Lords? One of the key requirements for keeping your citizens happy in Manor Lords is Clothing - but it's kinda hard to pick apart what that actually means. There's a bit of a chicken and egg problem going on here, because at first glance it seems like you need Clothes to reach Level 2 Burgage Plots, but you can't reach Level 2 Burgage Plots without Clothes. Confusing.

This guide is designed to concisely explain everything you need to know about Clothing supply stall requirements, and how to make Clothes, Cloaks, and Shoes in Manor Lords. So let's get started.

How to make Clothes in Manor Lords

You can make Clothes in Manor Lords at a Tailor's Shop out of 1x Linen and 1x Dye. A Tailor's Shop is a Backyard Extension that can only be built in the back of a Level 2 Burgage Slot in your settlement. However, things are not quite that simple. To upgrade a Burgage Slot to Level 2, you need to fulfil your basic Clothing requirement for that Burgage Slot. But you can't make Clothes without a Level 2 Burgage Slot. What gives?

It may sound strange, but actually you don't need Clothes to fulfil the Level 1 Clothing stall supply requirement for a Burgage Plot. All you need is a stall in a nearby Marketplace which sells either Linen, Leather, or Yarn. Here's how to get each of them:

To get Linen: Start a Flax Farm, and convert it to Linen at a Weaver Workshop.

Start a Flax Farm, and convert it to Linen at a Weaver Workshop. To get Leather: Construct a Goat Shed Extension in a Burgage Plot, and turn the Hides into Leather at a Tannery.

Construct a Goat Shed Extension in a Burgage Plot, and turn the Hides into Leather at a Tannery. To get Yarn: Build a Sheep Farm (and buy Sheep), and turn the Wool into Yarn at a Weaver Workshop.

Marketplace stalls selling Linen, Leather, or Yarn are good enough to fulfil your initial clothing requirements. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Hooded Horse

However, actual Clothes are still important because they help fulfil the next level of the clothing requirement. To fulfil this requirement, you need a nearby Marketplace stall selling either Clothes, Cloaks, or Shoes.

You already know the recipe for Clothes: you must make them in the Tailor's Shop out of 1x Linen and 1x Dye. We've gone over how to get Linen; to get Dye, you need to construct a Dyer's Workshop, where you can convert Berries into Dyes.

How to make Cloaks

Actual Clothes are important, but sometimes they're hard to make. If, for example, your territory has very low Flax Fertility, then it may not be a viable option. In this case, it may be best to make Cloaks instead.

Cloaks are also made at a Tailor's Shop in the backyard of a Level 2 Burgage Plot, but Cloaks require 1x Yarn and 1x Dyes. So you need Yarn instead of Linen, which can sometimes be easier because all you need for Yarn are Sheep, and they can be purchased no matter the climate.

How to make Shoes

The final way in which you can fulfil the Level 2 Clothing requirement in Manor Lords is by making Shoes. You can only make Shoes at a Cobbler's Workshop, which is another Backyard Extension for a Level 2 Burgage Plot. Shoes are made out of 2x Leather, so you'll need a Goat Shed Extension and a Tannery to create the raw materials for the Shoes. But after that, you can just leave your Cobbler to get on with their job.

That's all you need to know in order to start making your own Clothes, Cloaks, and Boots in Manor Lords to keep your citizens happy and warm over the winter. If you're looking for more tips, check out our guides on how to increase Influence, Treasury, and Regional Wealth; or our all-important guide on how to make Ale in Manor Lords.