Want to know how to get Herbs in Manor Lords? One of the greatest dangers to any settlement in ye olden times was a sudden illness wreaking havoc on production, and the same is true in Manor Lords. A healthy immune system dictated by varied food intake will help stave off sickness, but if someone gets ill in your settlement, you'd best have a fresh supply of Herbs handy to cure them.

This guide will walk you through how to grow your own Herbs in Manor Lords, as well as how to import Herbs from elsewhere if you're in desperate need of them.

Manor Lords - Release Date Announcement Trailer Check out the release date announcement trailer for Manor Lords here. Check out those lovely roads.Watch on YouTube

How to get Herbs in Manor Lords

To gather Herbs in Manor Lords, you need to build a Forager Hut out of 1x Timber. The Forager Hut's primary purpose is to provide a place where your families can gather Berries from nearby Berry Deposits. However, once your Forager Hut is built, you can click on it and click the central button to "Add A Herb Garden".

Adding a Herb Garden to a Forager Hut works in the same way as adding a Backyard Extension to a Burgage Plot. The upgrade costs 25x Regional Wealth and 2x Planks (which can be made at a Sawmill). The upgrade will take a short amount of time to complete after the materials are delivered to the site. But after that, you will gain a slow passive production rate of Herbs, which can then be carted back to your Pantry in town.

With a supply of Herbs in a nearby Pantry, any member of your Population who falls ill can hasten their recovery by consuming some of those Herbs. However, it's important to recognise that Herbs are a cure, not a prevention. To stop your villagers from feeling sick in the first place, you need to boost their illness resistance by feeding them a variety of different types of food, instead of just one or two.

If a sickness strikes in your settlement and you don't yet have the Herbs to deal with it, you can also import Herbs at a Trading Post. They're found in the Materials section of the Trade tab when you select the Trading Post. By default, each Herb can be purchased for 12 Regional Wealth, and you can also set up a regular Trade Route of Herbs with a one-off payment of 40 Regional Wealth.

That concludes this quick guide on how to gather Herbs from your Herb Gardens in Manor Lords. For details on other key resources, check out our guides on how to make Ale, how to get Sheep, and how to make Clothes.