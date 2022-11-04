Looking for the best EBR-14 loadout in Modern Warfare 2? The EBR-14 is one of the semi-automatic marksman rifles in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and it's a pretty powerful weapon that can easily score headshots at medium-long range. Even if you miss the head on your first shot, its high fire rate allows you to quickly follow up with another and bag the kill.

In this guide, we'll break down the best EBR-14 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, including the best attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and equipment that you need to use in your MW2 EBR-14 class setup.

Best EBR-14 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Our MW2 EBR-14 loadout focuses on improving its range, accuracy, and ADS speed to create a snappy and precise rifle. With this setup, you'll be able to quickly aim for the head and score a clean headshot without any trouble.

Here's the best EBR-14 loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Rear Grip : FSS Grn. 7 Grip

: FSS Grn. 7 Grip Stock : SO R55 Adaptor

: SO R55 Adaptor Underbarrel : FSS Sharkfin 90

: FSS Sharkfin 90 Optic: SZ Bullseye Optic

The ADS speed is the most important stat here, as we want the EBR-14 to feel as lightweight as possible. With that in mind, we recommend using the SO R55 Adaptor, FSS OLE-V Laser, and FSS Gen. 7 Grip. The latter two also increase sprint to fire speed, ensuring that you're always ready to drop enemies as you charge around the map. The FSS Sharkfin 90 improves your aiming stability, so that you're able to line up longer-range shots with ease.

For the final attachment, we've gone with the SZ Bullseye Optic. It's a simple 6x scope that helps to line up shots, but you can use whichever scope you personally prefer.

Best secondary weapon

Since the EBR-14 is a semi-auto rifle that's best at a distance, we'd recommend using one of the top picks from our list of the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 2. Our guides on the best FSS Hurricane loadout and best MP5 loadout should help you rapidly rinse enemies, and they're currently ranking very high on our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 2.

Best perks and equipment

As one of the best perks in Modern Warfare 2, Overkill is an obvious pick if you want to equip two primaries. We recommend following up with Double Time, as it extends your tactical sprint duration. For your bonus perk, take Fast Hands to quickly swap between your weapons and easily adapt to the situation. Finally, use Ghost to hide from those pesky UAVs so that enemies can't track you during a match.

If your enemies are hiding in cover, flush them out using the fiery chaos of a Thermite grenade. If you find yourself close to death, quickly pop a Stim Shot to boost back up to max health in just two seconds.

That's it for our guide on the best EBR-14 loadout, but you can find more excellent rifles in our list of the best snipers in Modern Warfare 2. Snipers, such as those in our SP-X 80 loadout and Signal 50 loadout, pack more of a punch, but might feel a little slower. However, they're all worth leveling so that you can get attachments and prepare for the upcoming Warzone 2 release date.

