Want to learn how to unlock the LM-S in Modern Warfare 2? When we were called upon to rank the best marksman rifles in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, we placed the LM-S solidly mid-table. However, there's still plenty to recommend this gun, particularly if you're in the market for something that's good over long distances but more lightweight than a sniper rifle.

Read on for everything you need to know to unlock the LM-S marksman rifle, including details of how it interacts with MW2's new weapon platform system.

Watch on YouTube Unsure what gun to choose in Modern Warfare 2? Confused which weapons pair best with one another? Look no further. The answers to your questions (and more) lie within the video above.

How to unlock the LM-S in Modern Warfare 2

The LM-S is part of the Lachmann & Meer weapon platform in Modern Warfare 2. In order to unlock the LM-S, you need to complete the following steps:

Level up your profile to Rank 16 to unlock the Lachmann-762, the base gun on the Lachmann & Meer weapon platform. Progress the Lachmann-762 to Level 16 to unlock the LM-S.

To level up a weapon, you need to use it often in multiplayer matches in order to gain proficiency in it. See our guide to levelling up fast in Modern Warfare 2 for tips on how to advance through the ranks quickly. Once you've unlocked it, be sure to check out our guide to the best LM-S loadout.

The LM-S sits at the end of its branch of the Lachmann & Meer weapon tree. But f you're so inclined, you can double back on yourself to unlock weapons on several other branches, such as the Rapp H.

