How to unlock the LM-S in Modern Warfare 2

Learn how to get the LM-S marksman rifle in Modern Warfare 2
A soldier in camouflage crouches in a field holding a rifle in Modern Warfare 2.

Want to learn how to unlock the LM-S in Modern Warfare 2? When we were called upon to rank the best marksman rifles in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, we placed the LM-S solidly mid-table. However, there's still plenty to recommend this gun, particularly if you're in the market for something that's good over long distances but more lightweight than a sniper rifle.

Read on for everything you need to know to unlock the LM-S marksman rifle, including details of how it interacts with MW2's new weapon platform system.

How to unlock the LM-S in Modern Warfare 2

The LM-S is part of the Lachmann & Meer weapon platform in Modern Warfare 2. In order to unlock the LM-S, you need to complete the following steps:

  1. Level up your profile to Rank 16 to unlock the Lachmann-762, the base gun on the Lachmann & Meer weapon platform.
  2. Progress the Lachmann-762 to Level 16 to unlock the LM-S.

To level up a weapon, you need to use it often in multiplayer matches in order to gain proficiency in it. See our guide to levelling up fast in Modern Warfare 2 for tips on how to advance through the ranks quickly. Once you've unlocked it, be sure to check out our guide to the best LM-S loadout.

The LM-S sits at the end of its branch of the Lachmann & Meer weapon tree. But f you're so inclined, you can double back on yourself to unlock weapons on several other branches, such as the Rapp H.

For more guns on the Lachman & Meer platform in Modern Warfare 2, be sure to take a look at our unlock guides covering the Lachmann-556 and Lachmann Sub (a.k.a. MP5). For more general advice on perfecting your loadout, you might like to check out our pages on the best MW2 guns, best MW2 killstreaks, and best MW2 perks.

Activision Blizzard are currently the subject of a number of legal actions, labour disputes and allegations of workplace harassment. Rock Paper Shotgun will continue to write about these issues, as well as covering Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to cover subjects of interest to our readers. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.

