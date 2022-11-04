If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to unlock the Rapp H in Modern Warfare 2

Learn how to get the Rapp H light machine gun in Modern Warfare 2
Rebecca Jones avatar
Guide by Rebecca Jones Guides Writer
Published on
Modern Warfare 2 image showing a soldier aiming over a wall with their gun, while wearing a rucksack full of cash.

Want to learn how to unlock the Rapp H in Modern Warfare 2? Regrettably, we didn't rate the Rapp H very highly when we ranked all of the best LMGs in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at launch. However, there's plenty of reasons why you might want to give this gun a try, even if it's just for the sake of completionism.

Read on for everything you need to know to unlock the Rapp H LMG, including details of how it interacts with MW2's new weapon platform system.

How to unlock the Rapp H in Modern Warfare 2

In order to unlock the Rapp H, you'll need to complete the following steps:

  1. Level up your profile to Rank 16 to unlock the Lachmann-762, the base gun on the Lachmann & Meer weapon platform.
  2. Progress the Lachmann-762 to Level 13 to unlock the Lachmann-556.
  3. Level up the Lachmann-556 to Level 12 to unlock the Rapp H.

Once you've unlocked the Rapp H, be sure to check out our best Rapp H loadout guide to learn about its best possible set-up. It's also worth knowing that when you unlock the Rapp H, you'll also unlock the Lachmann Sub (which, to be honest, is far superior). Why not take a look at our best Lachmann Sub loadout guide as well while you're here? You know, just in case it turns out you prefer it to the Rapp H.

To get your hands on even more guns from the Lachmann & Meer weapon platform, check out our guide to unlocking the LM-S. For everything you need to know about levelling up fast in order to get more platform bases unlocked, see our MW2 progression guide. Or, for more advice on putting together the best possible loadout, take a look at our guides to the best MW2 guns, best MW2 perks, and best MW2 killstreaks.

