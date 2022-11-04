Want to learn how to unlock the Rapp H in Modern Warfare 2? Regrettably, we didn't rate the Rapp H very highly when we ranked all of the best LMGs in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 at launch. However, there's plenty of reasons why you might want to give this gun a try, even if it's just for the sake of completionism.

Read on for everything you need to know to unlock the Rapp H LMG, including details of how it interacts with MW2's new weapon platform system.

Watch on YouTube Unsure what gun to choose in Modern Warfare 2? Confused which weapons pair best with one another? Look no further. The answers to your questions (and more) lie within the video above.

How to unlock the Rapp H in Modern Warfare 2

In order to unlock the Rapp H, you'll need to complete the following steps:

Level up your profile to Rank 16 to unlock the Lachmann-762, the base gun on the Lachmann & Meer weapon platform. Progress the Lachmann-762 to Level 13 to unlock the Lachmann-556. Level up the Lachmann-556 to Level 12 to unlock the Rapp H.

Once you've unlocked the Rapp H, be sure to check out our best Rapp H loadout guide to learn about its best possible set-up. It's also worth knowing that when you unlock the Rapp H, you'll also unlock the Lachmann Sub (which, to be honest, is far superior). Why not take a look at our best Lachmann Sub loadout guide as well while you're here? You know, just in case it turns out you prefer it to the Rapp H.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To get your hands on even more guns from the Lachmann & Meer weapon platform, check out our guide to unlocking the LM-S. For everything you need to know about levelling up fast in order to get more platform bases unlocked, see our MW2 progression guide. Or, for more advice on putting together the best possible loadout, take a look at our guides to the best MW2 guns, best MW2 perks, and best MW2 killstreaks.

Activision Blizzard are currently the subject of a number of legal actions, labour disputes and allegations of workplace harassment. Rock Paper Shotgun will continue to write about these issues, as well as covering Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to cover subjects of interest to our readers. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.