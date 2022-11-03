Looking for the best Rapp H loadout in Modern Warfare 2? The Rapp H might not top our list of the best LMGs in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but its best in class fire rate does give us a solid foundation for this loadout. Since it fires so fast, we've aimed to improve the handling and mobility to make it feel snappier and more competitive in the current fast-paced meta.

In this guide, we break down the best Rapp H loadout in Modern Warfare 2, covering the attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and equipment that you need in your MW2 Rapp H class setup.

Best Rapp H loadout in Modern Warfare 2

This MW2 Rapp H loadout focuses on making it feel faster and more mobile by increasing key stats such as ADS speed and sprint to fire speed. There's only one negative to note, with recoil control seeing a slight dip, while every other stat gets a boost. That makes our Rapp H loadout fairly versatile, with increased mobility and handling helping you compete in medium-range encounters, while the raised accuracy and damage range make it easier to pick off targets from a distance.

Here's the best Rapp H loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Barrel : Lachmann Nova

: Lachmann Nova Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Muzzle : Polarfire-S

: Polarfire-S Rear Grip : LMK64 Grip

: LMK64 Grip Stock: FT Mobile Stock

Since we want to make the Rapp H feel lighter, we recommend equipping the Lachmann Nova, FSS OLE-V Laser, FT Mobile Stock, and LMK64 Grip. That's a lot of attachment slots, but they all combine to make the Rapp H feel far more mobile and much snappier. It won't compete with the best SMGs and assault rifles in the current meta at close-range, of course, but you should find it far less clunky than before.

With the Rapp H now feeling more mobile, use your final slot to equip the Polarfire-S suppressor. This increases damage range and bullet velocity, while also adding some slight accuracy to help you pick off foes from afar.

Best secondary weapon

Since this Rapp H loadout is best at medium-long range, you'll want a secondary that's going to help you out in close-quarters combat. You could try one of the best shotguns in Modern Warfare 2, such as the Lockwood 300 or Expedite 12, if you're after something punchy. However, we'd recommend using an SMG, such as our MP5 loadout or FSS Hurricane loadout, to quickly cut down enemies as you dart around the map.

Best perks and equipment

Often regarded as one of the best perks in Modern Warfare 2, Overkill is absolutely essential in this Rapp H class setup, as it'll let you use one of the shotguns or SMGs mentioned above. For your second perk slot, we'd suggest using Double Time to extend your tactical sprint duration. The best bonus perk is Fast Hands, as it'll let you quickly swap to your secondary when the Rapp H runs out of ammo. For your ultimate perk, use Ghost to hide from enemy UAVs and Portable Radars.

The Stim Shot tactical is worth using in this loadout, as it'll quickly boost you back to full health after taking a hit. If you want to weaken a group of enemies before unleashing hell with your Rapp H, consider chucking in a Thermite grenade for some fiery AoE damage.

That wraps up our guide on the best Rapp H loadout in Modern Warfare 2. If you want to try out some of the best guns in Modern Warfare 2, take a look at our guides on the best SP-X 80 loadout and Lockwood Mk2 loadout. They're both excellent long-range weapons that offer one-shot kills from a distance. Once you've found your perfect gun, start practicing to prepare for Modern Warfare 2's hardcore mode and unlock attachments before the Warzone 2 release date arrives.

