Looking for the best LM-S loadout in Modern Warfare 2? The LM-S comes in third on our list of the best marksman rifles in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, but don't let that deter you. It's an exceptional semi-automatic rifle that offers easy two-shot body kills and one-shot kills to the head at incredible range.

In this guide, we'll break down the best LM-S loadout in Modern Warfare 2, including the best attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and equipment for the perfect MW2 LM-S class setup.

Best LM-S loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Our MW2 LM-S loadout focuses on increasing the handling and mobility, so that it's more competitive in the current fast-paced meta. However, it also significantly raises the damage range and accuracy of the LM-S, making it a versatile rifle that can crack skulls across the map or drop enemies in just two body shots while you dart around.

Here's the best LM-S loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Muzzle : Polarfire-S

: Polarfire-S Rear Grip : LMK64 Grip

: LMK64 Grip Stock : FT Mobile Stock

: FT Mobile Stock Optic: SZ Holotherm

Since we want to raise mobility and handling, start by equipping the FT Mobile Stock, FSS OLE-V Laser, and LMK64 Grip. They all boost ADS speed, while the latter two increase sprint to fire speed as well. You'll also gain boosts to aim walking speed and crouch movement speed, making you far more mobile in any situation.

Now that the LM-S is feeling more lightweight and snappy, we'd recommend equipping the Polarfire-S to gain bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness. This will help you take out targets from a distance, ensuring that our LM-S loadout is ready for any situation.

For your final slot, we've opted for the SZ Holotherm optic. It's a good medium-range sight that highlights enemies with its thermals, making it easy to pick out targets. However, you can use whichever optic you personally prefer in this slot.

Best secondary weapon

Since the LM-S is such a strong medium-long range weapon, we'd equip a short-range powerhouse in your secondary slot. Our list of the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 2 is full of options, but we'd recommend opting for our MP5 loadout, FSS Hurricane loadout, or VEL 46 loadout. If you prefer something with more power, consider using one of the best shotguns, such as the Lockwood 300 or Expedite 12.

Best perks and equipment

To use one of the weapons mentioned above as a secondary, you'll need to equip Overkill as one of your basic perks. Double Time is another excellent perk, as it extends the duration of your tactical sprint. Fast Hands is a great bonus perk, allowing you to rapidly switch between your LM-S and preferred secondary. Ghost is one of the best perks in Modern Warfare 2, and an obvious pick for your ultimate perk if you want to hide from enemy UAVs.

For your lethal equipment, we find the Thermite grenade to be incredibly versatile. It can stick to enemies and quickly deal with those annoying riot shields, but it's also perfect for clearing out an objective. For your tactical slot, use a Stim Shot to quickly regenerate back to full health when you're in a dangerous situation.

That wraps up our guide on the best LM-S loadout in Modern Warfare 2, but you can find more long-range options in our list of the best sniper rifles in Modern Warfare 2. Snipers such as the SP-X 80 and Signal 50 rank high in our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 2, and are well worth leveling before hardcore mode and the Warzone 2 release date arrive.

