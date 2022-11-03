Want to learn how to unlock the RPK in Modern Warfare 2? The RPK is admittedly one of the more mid-tier entries on our rankings of the best LMGs in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Nevertheless, it's one that you'll need to work for if you want to get your hands on it. MW2's weapon platform unlocks have proven a little opaque for some, so on this page, we'll go over everything you need to do in order to unlock the RPK.

How to unlock the RPK in Modern Warfare 2

To unlock the RPK in MW2, you need to meet the following criteria:

Level your profile to Rank 23. This will give you access to the Kastov 762, the base weapon on the Kastovia platform. Level up the Kastov 762 to at least Lvl 16 to unlock the RPK.

It's not exactly a small ask to require you to get to Rank 23 to get access to the Kastovia platform, so be sure to take a look at our guide to levelling up fast in MW2 to speed you on your way.

The RPK sits at the end of its own branch of the Kastovia platform, but there's a second branch that goes on for much longer. For more information on how to unlock the remainder of the guns on the platform, make sure you check out our unlock guides to the Kastov 545, Kastov-74U, Vaznev-9K, and Minibak guns.

That's everything you need to know about unlocking the RPK in Modern Warfare 2, but there are so many more guns to try in this game. While it's worth giving them all a go, I recommend our list of MW2's best guns to help you pick what to focus on. To complete your loadout, you'll also want to take a look at our guides to the best MW2 killstreaks and best MW2 perks.

