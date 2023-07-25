If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Starfield's animated trailers offer some player motivation for life among the stars

I'd rather be a postman

A still from a Starfield animated short.
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on

The 30 minute demonstration back in June communicated the scope of Bethesda's spacefaring RPG, Starfield. If what you want is more flavour, tone, some player motivation, then three new animated shorts released today might help. Each tells a short 2-3 minute story of a different character in Starfield's galaxy, as they attempt to resolve their deep yearning with spaceships. To which we can all relate.

Here's all three, as posted to Bethesda's YouTube channel:

Being a postie is boring, so kill people in space instead.
Rey - I mean, Vanna, sorry - must repair a spaceship to go explore space.
Being a thief is boring, so become a corporate fixer instead.

I typically care more about systems than I do story, but everything I've seen of Starfield's combat, exploration, fauna-scanning and rock-lasering has left me cold. I don't know why I would want to do those things.

These videos help by putting a more human face on the fiction and worldbuilding Bethesda have laid out so far. To be clear, you won't play as any of the characters featured above, but will create your own with a particular "background" that will determine certain starter skills and dialogue options. As far as I know there's no "postman" background, but there is Long Hauler, Chef, and several others.

You can also now find out more about Starfield's skills thanks to some internet sleuths. The full game will release on September 6th.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch