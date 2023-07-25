Starfield's entire skill tree supposedly laid bare after someone spent 200 hours stitching together trailer footage

One eagle-eyed Starfield fan has apparently spent around 200 hours stitching together what could be the game’s entire skill tree using previously released footage of Bethesda's epic space RPG. I’m not actually sure whether you can be a “Starfield fan” before the game releases, but this budding detective is at least a fan of the trailers, featurettes, and the Starfield Direct. Come and see what they've come up with.

Over on the Starfield subreddit, sleuth user asd8dhd posted a patchwork image of what they think might be every single skill in the game. That’s a level of dedication that I can only dream about, because anyone capable of such a feat has to have maxed-out organisation stats. That’s clearly on show, as they also published an accompanying 44-page document that outlines their evidence, explaining how levelling up works, and detailing every ability.

The Google document even places over 60 skills into different branches such as physical, social, combat, science, and tech. There are apparently also four tiers for every skill, as you upgrade them from the low Novice level, going up to the final Master tier.

Just imagine how many times they replayed every single clip to compile this. Imagine the hours spent fast-forwarding over a Todd Howard monologue. Imagine the sleepless nights spent frantically scribbling notes and making connections like something out of a coffee-fuelled detective mystery. I’m not even sure that I’ve spent 200 hours actually playing any Bethesda RPG (sorry, Todd), let alone looking at adverts for them. But I admire their commitment, at least.

One commenter pointed out that another online detective has compiled a Starfield planet navigator, which is essentially an in-progress map showing every explorable planet. God, I love and hate the internet.

Starfield launches very soon on September 6th on PC, Xbox, and Game Pass, so we’ll get an official look at the skills, and menus, and more very soon. We already have details on the game’s companions, pillow talk, cursed spacecraft building, and the returning fan from Oblivion, just in case you were still thirsty for more details. Otherwise, feel free to spend weeks compiling every single rock variant shown so far.