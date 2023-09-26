Starfield's second update fixes infinite money puddles, but not flying cities

I've read several comments here and elsewhere that Bethesda's Starfield is "a mile-wide but deep as a puddle", or variations on that theme. Said commenters might be tickled to know that there is, in fact, a puddle in the game's Akila City that contains infinite loot: by dint of peering into it, you'll magically gain access to a nearby store's inventory. Strip the shelves, then wait a day or two, and you'll be able to do so again, forever and ever. Or at least, that was the case till this week's Starfield patch, a small update consisting of exactly ten bulletpoints, including one that tackles "an issue that allowed for a vendor's full inventory to be accessible". Boo! Time to go looking for another convenient in-game metaphor, I guess. Perhaps there's something incredibly clever you can say about all the flying cities.

Before I discuss the flying cities, find the patch notes in full below. Again, this is a smaller update. Bethesda are working on larger patches that include the addition of official Starfield mod support - tentatively dated to arrive next year.

General - Characters: Fixed an issue that could cause some characters to not be in their proper location. - Star Stations: Fixed an issue where Star Stations would be labeled as a player-owned ship. - Vendors: Addressed an issue that allowed for a vendor's full inventory to be accessible. Graphics - AMD (PC): Resolved an issue that caused star lens flares not to appear correctly AMD GPUs. - Graphics: Addressed an upscaling issue that could cause textures to become blurry. - Graphics: Resolved an issue that could cause photosensitivity issues when scrolling through the inventory menu. Performance and Stability - Hand Scanner: Addressed an issue where the Hand Scanner caused hitching. - Various stability and performance improvements to address crashing and freezes. Ships - Displays: Fixed an issue that would cause displayed items to disappear when applied to in-ship mannequins. - Displays: Fixed an issue that would cause items stored in Razorleaf Storage Containers and Weapon Racks to disappear after commandeering another ship.

Now, those flying cities. Further to reports that people are being haunted by asteroids in Starfield, Kotaku has caught wind that some players are being persecuted by larger objects. How large? Well, how about cave systems, forests, and in the case of one unlucky starpilot, the city of New Atlantis, in a bizarre reversal of the legendary sinking of old Atlantis on Earth. I feel like this needs more urgent attention than hitchy hand scanners, Bethesda, but I have to say, it's pretty breathtaking. Do you have any weird hangers-on in Starfield, at the time of writing?