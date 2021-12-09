Looking for the best Volk loadout in Warzone Pacific? The Volk is incredibly fast, which both helps and hinders this Assault Rifle. The immense speed makes it easier to rinse enemy squads, but it impacts the recoil control, creating a rather inaccurate weapon at medium-long range. However, with the right loadout, you can transform the Volk into a formidable weapon that will fill your enemies with bullets and lead you to victory in Caldera.

This guide will cover how to make the best Volk loadout in Warzone Pacific so that you can wipe enemy squads with ease in Caldera.

Best Volk loadout in Warzone

This Volk loadout aims to improve accuracy and control to make it a viable medium-range weapon. This will help you compete against other strong Assault Rifles like the STG44 and Automaton, while maintaining the deadly speed that makes the Volk so tempting.

Muzzle : MX Silencer

: MX Silencer Barrel : Krausnick 428MM 05V

: Krausnick 428MM 05V Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Optic : G16 2.5X

: G16 2.5X Magazine : 8MM Kurz 60 Round Drums

: 8MM Kurz 60 Round Drums Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Pine Tar Grip

: Pine Tar Grip Stock : Krausnick S12V PS

: Krausnick S12V PS Proficiency : Sleight Of Hand

: Sleight Of Hand Kit: Fully Loaded

Ammo capacity plays a large role in Warzone. You need enough ammo in a magazine to rinse a squad and down a few enemies without reloading, so you’ll want to use the 8MM Kurz 60 Round Drums on the Volk. Pair them with the Fully Loaded kit to ensure you’re ready for battle with max ammo as soon as you grab your loadout. When you do need to reload, the Sleight Of Hand proficiency will help you jump back into the fight much faster.

Of course, you don’t want to fire all that ammo into the sky, so you’ll need to drastically improve the Volk's control and accuracy to make it more efficient at medium-range. The Krausnick 428MM 05V barrel should provide a substantial boost to both accuracy and control, while the M1941 Hand Stop, Pine Tar Grip and Krausnick S12V PS will also offer some slight improvements to make your Volk more precise.

The MX Silencer and G16 2.5X scope further improve your control and accuracy, but that isn’t all. The 2.5x magnification zoom will help you pick out targets at medium range so you can rinse squads from a distance. The MX Silencer suppresses your shots, adding some chaos into every gunfight as your enemies won’t instantly spot you on their minimap.

If you’re attacking from a distance, you’ll want to increase your bullet velocity so that it's easier to hit moving enemies. Equip Lengthened ammunition to make your shots zip through the air and reach your enemies quicker.

Secondary Weapon

With this Volk loadout, it should be much more capable in medium-range encounters, while also maintaining its efficiency at short range. We recommend pairing the Volk with a long-range weapon that you can use to pick off enemies from afar. The BAR is an excellent long-range Assault Rifle if you prefer automatic weapons, while the M1 Garand is a remarkable Marksman Rifle that you can use to crack skulls across Caldera. The new Gorenko Anti-Tank Rifle is also worth using when you unlock it at tier 31, as it offers much higher vehicle damage than other Vanguard Sniper Rifles. This should help you quickly disable enemy vehicles and down your opponents as they escape the wreckage.

That’s everything you need to know to make the best Volk loadout in Warzone Pacific. Keep an eye on our lists of the best guns and best loadouts in Warzone to stay on top of the meta throughout Season 1 and beyond. If you want to learn more about the new Warzone map and rack up some easy kills, take some time to learn more about Caldera.