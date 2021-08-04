Apex Legends Rampage stats

Apex Legends Rampage statsUp-to-date stats and tips on the Rampage LMG in Apex Legends
Want to learn everything about the Rampage in Apex Legends? This beastly LMG was added with Season 10 of Apex Legends, and sets itself apart from other weapons both with its high damage per shot and its ability to use Thermite Grenades to overcharge itself for a short time, dramatically increasing its rate of fire.
Learn all the Rampage stats below, from attachments and damage stats to handling and reload times. We'll also walk you through our thoughts on the new Apex Legends weapon as a whole.
On this page:
Apex Legends Rampage overview
The Rampage is an interesting addition to Apex Legends' arsenal of LMGs. Created by Rampart, and filling the gap left behind in the floor loot by the Spitfire, which in Season 10 ascended to Care Package exclusivity, the Rampage features the lowest rate of fire but the highest damage per shot of any automatic weapon in the game.
It can't tangle with the highest DPS weapons such as the R-99 or Prowler at close ranges, but it can easily out-range most other automatic weapons thanks to its surprisingly controllable recoil pattern. But if that's all there was to the Rampage, it wouldn't currently be taking the weapon meta by storm.
The most important thing to understand about the Rampage is that you can charge it using a Thermite Grenade (much like charging a Sentinel with Shields Cells). This will charge the next magazine for the Rampage, giving it a roughly 30% increase to its rate of fire, and catapulting its DPS to compete with the very best weapons in Apex Legends. Obviously the downside is that it costs a Thermite every time, which is why this is a particularly great pick for Fuse, whose Passive ability allows him to carry more Grenades than usual.
The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Rampage LMG in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Rampage.
Rampage stats
- Weapon Type: LMG
- Ammo: Heavy
- Firing Modes: Auto, Charged (Thermite)
- Attachment Slots: Barrel, Magazine, Optic, Stock
Rampage damage stats
- Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 28/49/24
- RPM: 310
- Charged RPM: 400
- Body DPS: 145
- Charged Body DPS: 187
- Body Shots To Kill: 4/6/7/8/9
- Fortified Body Shots To Kill: 5/7/8/9/10
- Projectile Speed: 26,500
Rampage handling stats
- Tactical Reload Time: 2.1s
- Empty Reload Time: 2.7s
- Equip Time: 0.85s
- ADS Movement Speed: 40%
That's everything you need to know about the Rampage LMG in Apex Legends! Click any of the links below to head over to a similar page on any of the other weapons in the game. For an overview of how gunplay works and comparative stats on all the guns in Apex Legends, check out our larger Apex Legends weapon stats page. Alternatively, if you've got a good handle on the weapon meta, be sure to supplement your knowledge with our best Apex Legends characters tier list.
|Assault Rifles
|Havoc, Hemlok, R-301 Carbine, VK-47 Flatline
|SMGs
|Alternator, Prowler, R-99, Volt
|LMGs
|Devotion, L-Star EMG, M600 Spitfire, Rampage
|Marksman
|30-30 Repeater, Bocek Bow, G7 Scout, Triple Take
|Snipers
|Charge Rifle, Kraber .50-CAL, Longbow DMR, Sentinel
|Shotguns
|EVA-8 Auto, Mastiff, Mozambique, Peacekeeper
|Pistols
|P2020, RE-45 Auto, Wingman