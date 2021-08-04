Apex Legends Rampage stats

Want to learn everything about the Rampage in Apex Legends? This beastly LMG was added with Season 10 of Apex Legends, and sets itself apart from other weapons both with its high damage per shot and its ability to use Thermite Grenades to overcharge itself for a short time, dramatically increasing its rate of fire.

Learn all the Rampage stats below, from attachments and damage stats to handling and reload times. We'll also walk you through our thoughts on the new Apex Legends weapon as a whole.

On this page:

Apex Legends Rampage overview

The Rampage is an interesting addition to Apex Legends' arsenal of LMGs. Created by Rampart, and filling the gap left behind in the floor loot by the Spitfire, which in Season 10 ascended to Care Package exclusivity, the Rampage features the lowest rate of fire but the highest damage per shot of any automatic weapon in the game.

It can't tangle with the highest DPS weapons such as the R-99 or Prowler at close ranges, but it can easily out-range most other automatic weapons thanks to its surprisingly controllable recoil pattern. But if that's all there was to the Rampage, it wouldn't currently be taking the weapon meta by storm.

The most important thing to understand about the Rampage is that you can charge it using a Thermite Grenade (much like charging a Sentinel with Shields Cells). This will charge the next magazine for the Rampage, giving it a roughly 30% increase to its rate of fire, and catapulting its DPS to compete with the very best weapons in Apex Legends. Obviously the downside is that it costs a Thermite every time, which is why this is a particularly great pick for Fuse, whose Passive ability allows him to carry more Grenades than usual.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Rampage LMG in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Rampage.

Rampage stats

Weapon Type: LMG

LMG Ammo: Heavy

Heavy Firing Modes: Auto, Charged (Thermite)

Auto, Charged (Thermite) Attachment Slots: Barrel, Magazine, Optic, Stock

Rampage damage stats

Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 28/49/24

28/49/24 RPM: 310

310 Charged RPM: 400

400 Body DPS: 145

145 Charged Body DPS: 187

187 Body Shots To Kill: 4/6/7/8/9

4/6/7/8/9 Fortified Body Shots To Kill: 5/7/8/9/10

5/7/8/9/10 Projectile Speed: 26,500

Rampage handling stats

Tactical Reload Time: 2.1s

2.1s Empty Reload Time: 2.7s

2.7s Equip Time: 0.85s

0.85s ADS Movement Speed: 40%

That's everything you need to know about the Rampage LMG in Apex Legends!