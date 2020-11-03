If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Apex Legends P2020 stats [Season 9]: damage, handling, and more

Apex Legends P2020 stats [Season 9]: damage, handling, and more
Guide by Ollie Toms Guides Editor
Updated on

The poor old P2020 Pistol occupies the very lowest portion of the Apex Legends power curve of weapons, alongside the similarly lowly Mozambique. But it can still be deadly in the early-game if you're accurate enough with your shots. Our Apex Legends P2020 guide will walk you through everything you need to know about the P2020.

On this page:

Apex Legends P2020 stats

There's not much that can be said about the P2020. It's a standard early-game sidearm, capable of a fairly high rate of fire if your trigger finger is good enough. But its low damage really ends any talk of viability before it really gets started. Nonetheless, it's more than capable of winning a battle in the first seconds of an Apex Legends match.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the P2020 Pistol in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the P2020.

P2020 basic stats

  • Weapon Type: Pistol
  • Ammo: Light
  • Firing Modes: Single
  • Attachment Slots: Mag, Optic
  • Mag Size: 14
    • With Extended Mags: 16/18/21

P2020 damage stats

  • Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 18/27/16
  • RPM: 420
  • Body DPS: 126
  • Body Shots To Kill: 6/9/10/12/13
    • Fortified: 7/10/12/14/15
  • Max Headshot Distance: 1.500m
  • Projectile Speed: 18,500

P2020 handling stats

  • Tactical Reload Time: 1.25s
    • Full Reload Time: 1.25s
  • Draw Time: 0.25s
  • ADS Movement Speed: 100%

