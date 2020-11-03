Apex Legends Longbow stats [Season 9]: damage, handling, and more

The venerable Longbow DMR is a powerful, fast-firing sniper rifle that has unfortunately been eclipsed by its many rivals over recent seasons. But the Longbow is capable of eviscerating teams over great distances. Let's take a look at its full stats in our Apex Legends Longbow stats page, from DPS and fire rate to the gun's shots to kill stats under different circumstances.

On this page:

Apex Legends tips | Apex Legends Arena mode | Apex Legends best characters | Best loadout in Apex Legends | Apex Legends attachments | Apex Legends Armor & Gear | Low Profile and Fortified in Apex Legends

Apex Legends Longbow stats

The Longbow was once the punchiest Sniper Rifle you could get in Apex Legends without having the fortune of procuring a Kraber from a rare supply drop. Now, it has fierce competition in the form of both the Sentinel and the Charge Rifle. The Longbow still has an edge though, which is a healthy balance between damage and fire rate. The Longbow is significantly faster than any other sniper rifle, which allows for deadly barrages and lightning-quick follow-up shots.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Longbow Sniper Rifle in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Longbow.

Longbow basic stats

Weapon Type: Sniper Rifle

Sniper Rifle Ammo: Sniper

Sniper Firing Modes: Single

Single Attachment Slots: Barrel, Mag, Optic, Stock

Barrel, Mag, Optic, Stock Mag Size: 6 With Extended Mags: 8/10/12

6

Longbow damage stats

Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 60/129/48

60/129/48 RPM: 78

78 Body DPS: 78

78 Body Shots To Kill: 2/3/3/4/4 Fortified: 2/3/4/4/5

2/3/3/4/4 Max Headshot Distance: 29,528m

29,528m Projectile Speed: 30,500

Longbow handling stats

Tactical Reload Time: 2.66s Full Reload Time: 3.66s

2.66s Draw Time: 0.90s

0.90s ADS Movement Speed: 36%

Click any of the links below to head over to another individual weapon page within our Apex Legends series. For an overview of how gunplay works and comparative stats on all the guns in Apex Legends, check out our larger Apex Legends weapon stats guide.