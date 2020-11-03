Apex Legends Longbow stats [Season 9]: damage, handling, and more

Apex Legends Longbow stats [Season 9]: damage, handling, and moreView our up-to-date Longbow stats ready for Season 9
The venerable Longbow DMR is a powerful, fast-firing sniper rifle that has unfortunately been eclipsed by its many rivals over recent seasons. But the Longbow is capable of eviscerating teams over great distances. Let's take a look at its full stats in our Apex Legends Longbow stats page, from DPS and fire rate to the gun's shots to kill stats under different circumstances.
Apex Legends Longbow stats
The Longbow was once the punchiest Sniper Rifle you could get in Apex Legends without having the fortune of procuring a Kraber from a rare supply drop. Now, it has fierce competition in the form of both the Sentinel and the Charge Rifle. The Longbow still has an edge though, which is a healthy balance between damage and fire rate. The Longbow is significantly faster than any other sniper rifle, which allows for deadly barrages and lightning-quick follow-up shots.
The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Longbow Sniper Rifle in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Longbow.
Longbow basic stats
- Weapon Type: Sniper Rifle
- Ammo: Sniper
- Firing Modes: Single
- Attachment Slots: Barrel, Mag, Optic, Stock
- Mag Size: 6
- With Extended Mags: 8/10/12
Longbow damage stats
- Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 60/129/48
- RPM: 78
- Body DPS: 78
- Body Shots To Kill: 2/3/3/4/4
- Fortified: 2/3/4/4/5
- Max Headshot Distance: 29,528m
- Projectile Speed: 30,500
Longbow handling stats
- Tactical Reload Time: 2.66s
- Full Reload Time: 3.66s
- Draw Time: 0.90s
- ADS Movement Speed: 36%
