Apex Legends Charge Rifle stats [Season 9]: damage, handling, and more

The Charge Rifle has resided near the top of the Apex Legends snipers arsenal for multiple seasons now, and it doesn't look like that's going to change anytime soon. This powerful beam-focused long-range sniper is still one of the most worrisome poking devices in the game. We'll go over every aspect of this unique Apex Legends gun in our Apex Legends Charge Rifle stats page.

On this page:

Apex Legends tips | Apex Legends Arena mode | Apex Legends best characters | Best loadout in Apex Legends | Apex Legends attachments | Apex Legends Armor & Gear | Low Profile and Fortified in Apex Legends

Apex Legends Charge Rifle stats

Instead of going the high headshot damage route that other Apex Legends sniper rifles take, the Charge Rifle's appeal is that is produces a hitscan beam which deals incremental damage over a half-second period, before dealing a massive blast of damage at the end of the charge. If you deliver maximum damage with the charge-up, you'll effectively double your potential damage with this weapon.

The Charge Rifle has it all. It's extremely ammo-efficient, and powerful without any attachments. An important note about its hipfire: while the charge-up sends your aim all over the place, the final blast is always 100% accurate, meaning you can beam players from 100 meters while hipfiring. This sniper rifle is very annoying to go up against.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the Charge Rifle in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the Charge Rifle.

Charge Rifle basic stats

Weapon Type: Sniper Rifle

Sniper Rifle Ammo: Sniper

Sniper Firing Modes: Single

Single Attachment Slots: Optic, Stock

Optic, Stock Mag Size: 8

Charge Rifle damage stats

Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 45/56/45 Additional Charge-Up Damage: 45

45/56/45 RPM: 30

30 Body DPS: 23 With Charge-Up Damage: 46

23 Body Shots To Kill: 3/3/4/5/5 Fortified: 3/4/5/6/6

3/3/4/5/5 Max Headshot Distance: 29,528m

29,528m Projectile Speed: Hitscan

Charge Rifle handling stats

Tactical Reload Time: 3.6s Full Reload Time: 3.6s

3.6s Draw Time: 0.60s

0.60s ADS Movement Speed: 36%

Click any of the links below to head over to another individual weapon page within our Apex Legends series. For an overview of how gunplay works and comparative stats on all the guns in Apex Legends, check out our larger Apex Legends weapon stats guide.