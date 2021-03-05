Apex Legends 30-30 Repeater stats [Season 9]: damage, handling, and more

The 30-30 Repeater is a punchy lever-action Assault Rifle added to Apex Legends at the start of Season 8. Closely comparable to its rival Marksman weapon, the G7 Scout, the 30-30 is a reliable and powerful poking device over long ranges, and comes with the unique ability to charge shots by holding ADS for greater damage.

Learn everything you nede to know with the below Apex Legends 30-30 Repeater stats page. We'll walk you through the basics of this rifle, before diving into some detailed and up-to-date damage and handling stats.

On this page:

Apex Legends tips | Apex Legends Arena mode | Apex Legends best characters | Best loadout in Apex Legends | Apex Legends attachments | Apex Legends Armor & Gear | Low Profile and Fortified in Apex Legends

Apex Legends 30-30 Repeater stats

The 30-30 Repeater hasn't burst into the top of the current Apex Legends weapons meta by any means, but its power as a damage-farming tool and long-range poking device makes it a worthy weapon in capable hands. Holding ADS for a short time will charge up your shot, allowing it to deal up to 35% extra damage - which means you can deal 100 damage with a single charged headshot with this weapon.

As of Season 9, the 30-30 Repeater can also be equipped with Shatter Rounds, a Hop-Up which gives the weapon a close-range shotgun-like firing mode. Not enough to make the 30-30 properly viable, but it does increase the gun's versatility and allows players to use it in a greater number of situations, which is a good step in the right direction.

The below sections go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the 30-30 Repeater in Apex Legends. The first gives basic stats, the second focuses on damage, and the third section displays various handling stats for the 30-30.

30-30 Repeater basic stats

Weapon Type: Assault Rifle

Assault Rifle Ammo: Heavy

Heavy Firing Modes: Single

Single Attachment Slots: Mag, Optic, Stock, Hop-Up

Mag, Optic, Stock, Hop-Up Hop-Up: Shatter Rounds

Shatter Rounds Mag Size: 6 With Extended Mags: 8/10/12

6

30-30 Repeater damage stats

Damage (Body/Head/Leg): 42/74/32

42/74/32 Fully Charged Damage: 57/100/43

57/100/43 Charge Time: 0.35s

0.35s RPM: 140

140 Body DPS: 98

98 Body Shots To Kill: 3/4/4/5/6 Fortified: 3/5/5/6/7

3/4/4/5/6

30-30 Repeater handling stats

Reload Time: 0.60s per bullet

0.60s per bullet Draw Time: 0.60s

0.60s ADS Movement Speed: 36%

Click any of the links below to head over to another individual weapon page within our Apex Legends series. For an overview of how gunplay works and comparative stats on all the guns in Apex Legends, check out our larger Apex Legends weapon stats guide.