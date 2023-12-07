Want to know the best skills in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora? The skill tree menu in Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora is represented by a screen that shows a tarsyu, one of Pandora's native fauna that allow the Na'vi of the Sarentu clan to connect with the shared collective memories of their people.

Each frond of the tarsyu contains a host of skills that your player character can unlock as they accumulate skill points, and with such a wide array of choices, it's tricky to determine which to proritise first. While much of this decision depends on how you personally prefer to explore the lush realm of Pandora, there are a few choices that we found especially useful.

Best skills for each memory category in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

There are five main skill trees - or rather, memory categories - to choose from, and each contains perks that confer subtle buffs, affecting everything from hunting creatures in the wild to mounted combat. We've listed our favourite skills contained within each category, and even though you'll need to take a few extra perks to unlock them all, it'll be worth it in the long run. After you unlock all of the memories in any one category, you'll be able to unlock one final Apex memory that represents true strength and capability in your chosen discipline.

Aside from all of these normal skills, you've also got Ancestor Skills, which are limited in number and can only be unlocked through exploration and completing quests.

Memories of the Survivor

Vigor I - II, Vitality I - IV, Larger Healing Pouch I-II.

The Memories of the Survivor are all centered around bolstering your health and stamina, and we recommend prioritising every Vigor and Vitality skill and then going for the Large Healing Pouch upgrades. Both of the Vigor perks give you an additional 50% of base energy, and each Vitality boost bumps up your base health substantially. Meanwhile, the Larger Healing Pouch skills let you easily restore your health mid-battle by giving you extra space to store Dapophet Pods. All of these improvements will go a long way towards keeping you alive against all those RDA colonisers out there.

Memories of the Warrior

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

Well Prepared.

The Memories of the Warrior are focused on fighting tactics and keeping your battle resources well-supplied. Your preferred combat style will dictate which skills you find the most useful, but Well Prepared is one that you should take sooner rather than later. This opens up a fourth slot on your weapon wheel, offering vital flexibility. My loadout for much of the early game consisted of keeping two different bows handy, plus one RDA firearm and the Sling Staff - and without Well Prepared, I'd have to ditch one of those.

Memories of the Hunter

Light-Footed Hunter I-II.

The Memories of the Hunter are all about making you the most effective tracker of beasts throughout Pandora's wilds. While many of these skills are excellent, the ones that work well even for players who have no interest in hunting are Light-Footed Hunter I and II. The first Light-Footed Hunter skill removes all sounds that you make while crouching, while the second kills sound even when you're moving. Both of these are stellar boons if you're trying to sneak up on animals, but also work well if you're attempting to disable all towers in an RDA camp without attracting annoying gunfire.

Memories of the Maker

Expert Ammunition Crafter, Connoisseur I-III.

The Memories of the Maker skills are for those who enjoy gathering bits and bobs and meshing them into the best gear and most fulfilling meals. The Expert Ammunition Crafter, which lets you craft double the amount of base ammunition at once, is an excellent perk to prioritise in order to never run out of projectiles in the middle of a heated engagement against RDA soldiers. The three Connoisseur upgrades are worth going for next, since they'll increase the duration of all buffs you receive from eating a meal.

Memories of the Rider

Barrel Roll, Experienced Flier.

The Memories of the Rider won't be unlocked until you complete the Take Flight main mission and obtain your Ikran steed. These memories cover everything from aerial tactics to catching fish when flying above water. Since your Ikran has a stamina bar just like yours and you'll be dodging a lot once you start fighting RDA troops in the air, we'll need to get the Barrel Roll skill first. Once that's acquired, go for Experienced Flier, which cuts down the stamina cost for doing a barrel roll and flight boost by half.

Ancestor Skills

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Ubisoft

Ancestor Skills are special, and can only be unlocked by connecting with a tarsyu in the wild. These are marked on your map with a pink column of light, and you'll need to travel to the markers and defeat the RDA goons around each to unlock all 12 Ancestor Skills. You'll naturally unlock more Ancestor Skills throughout the game as you progress through different regions and complete main quests, and the first you'll automatically obtain is Air Boost, which lets you double jump. Follow Air Boost, you probably should prioritise either Soft Landing, which reduces fall damage, or Drop Impact, which lets you smash into enemies from above. Ghost Strike is the next Ancestor Skill that I found most useful particularly in the early game, since it allows you to do an increased 30% stealth damage.

That finishes our look at the most useful skills in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.