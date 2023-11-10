Best MW3 Bryson 890 loadout and class setup

Looking for the best Bryson 890 loadout in Modern Warfare 3? Although the Bryson 890 may not be the best shotgun in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, it is highly customisable and can be elevated above many other shotgun choices with the right attachments.

Along with providing you with the best Bryson 890 loadout in Modern Warfare 3, we'll also go through the optimal equipment and gear choices to make sure you have the right build to truly excel with the Bryson 890.

Why use the Bryson 890 in MW3?

Like other shotguns in Modern Warfare 3, the Bryson 890 is best used in close combat situations. We've chosen a loadout to slightly advance the range as well as the hipfire accuracy. This means the Bryson 890 will be able to take care of enemies close by with accurate hipfire whilst also eliminating those at the fringes of your range.

Best Bryson 890 loadout in MW3

Muzzle: Bryson Improved Choke

Barrel: 21.5" Bryson Tacfire

Laser: Point-G3P 04

Stock: Sawed Off Mod

Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Activision

Both the Bryson Improved Choke and 21.5" Bryson Tacfire Barrel have been chosen in this loadout to improve the Bryson 890's pellet spread and increase its range. Even if the shotgun is forced to move into mid-range territory, with these mods, you may be able to land a quick kill before the enemy has time to finish you off.

The next two attachments boost hipfire accuracy. The VX Pineapple grip on the Underbarrel improves recoil controllability with hipfire, and the Point-G3P 04 Laser does the same while also boosting your sprint-to-fire time. The only drawback is that the Laser will make you more visible. If you'd rather have a stealthier build you can swap this out for the Point-G3P 04 or the STOVL Tac Laser.

Finally, the Sawed Off Mod will improve the Bryson 890's handling and mobility, ADS, and sprint-to-fire speeds as well as an additional boost to hipfire recoil control. The only drawback is a slight penalty to aiming stability and recoil control, although we think this is a worthy trade as these values aren't as critical for a shotgun like the Bryson 890.

Best Bryson 890 class setup: Secondary weapon

M4, Kastov 762, STB 556.

Although we've optimised the Bryson 890 to perform beyond its usual range, you'll most likely still need something medium to long range in your loadout. We recommend a good assault rifle like the M4, Kastov 762, or the STB 556. Each of these ARs are iconic within the franchise and are easily some of the best assault rifles in Modern Warfare 3.

Best Bryson 890 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Overkill Vest, Ordnance Gloves, Running Sneakers, EOD Padding, Battle Rage, Frag Grenade.

If you're after a punchy close-combat build for the Bryson 890, we recommend choosing the Overkill Vest which will allow you to equip a second primary weapon, something that can cater to long-range distances and cover all ground. This Vest additionally provides the Fast Hands perk - increasing weapon swap speed and the ability to reload whilst sprinting, highly important as you zip in and out of combat.

For Gloves, you cannot choose either the Quick-Grip or Commando Gloves whilst wearing the Infantry Vest and as ADS is of less importance, we've opted for the Ordnance Gloves. These will allow you to throw equipment further and reset the fuse timer on any thrown-back grenades, making your Lethal and Tactical options much more useful. For your Boot of choice, we suggest the Running Sneakers which will essentially increase Tactical Sprint duration and reduce refresh time, a useful speed boost to help those up-close and tense situations.

When selecting Gear, we suggest something that will make you more spongy to oncoming assault from your close combat vantage point. In this regard, the EOD Padding is always a valid choice as it reduces damage from non-killstreak explosives and fire.

With your Tactical and Lethal choice being of more importance due to the Gloves, we suggest the Battle Rage and Frag Grenade options. Battle Rage will give you a boost to health regeneration, resistance to enemy Tactical equipment and your Tactical Sprint will constantly refresh when it is activated, making you a livewire in close quarters. Additionally, the Frag Grenade is a staple in any Call of Duty game and is a useful tool for operating around tight corners and buying yourself some time in close combat if you need to reload.

Best Bryson 890 alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

Lockwood 300.

If you're looking for an alternative to the Bryson 890, you can pick another shotgun like the Lockwood 300. The Lockwood 300 is one of the best shotguns in Modern Warfare 3 currently, thanks to the use of the Maelstrom Dual Trigger which allows the gun to fire two shells at once, doubling damage and impact. If you want a lethal close-range weapon capable of quick kills, the Lockwood 300 could be just the one for you.

That rounds off our guide to the best Bryson 890 build in Modern Warfare 3.