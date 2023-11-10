Best MW3 KATT-AMR loadout and class setup

Looking to build the best KATT-AMR loadout in Modern Warfare 3? The KATT-AMR is one of the new heavy-hitting sniper rifles in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and it boasts a tonne of power in its bulky frame. But all of this devastating destruction comes with the drawback of unwieldy mobility and handling. It'll take practice to master this rifle, but if you do get over the clunkiness, you'll become the most dangerous force on any map by far.

In this guide, we'll break down our favourite KATT-AMR loadout, including the best attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and all the equipment that you need to deliver sizzling shots from long distances, ensuring that your foes are constantly stuck respawning.

Why use the KATT-AMR in MW3?

The KATT-AMR emphasizes a mind-boggling damage output above all else. This is not a gun for the mobile attacker - it's a hefty rifle to use on big maps like Rust or Quarry where you can set up shop and wait for the perfect kill, demolishing enemies from afar. If you were used to the Victus XMR in Modern Warfare 2, you may also want to try the KATT-AMR, since the feel of both weapons is highly similar.

Best KATT-AMR loadout in MW3

Barrel: Perdition 24" Short Barrel

Laser: FSE OLE-V laser

Stock: Tactical Stock Pad

Rear Grip: Phantom Grip

Bolt: Ephemeral Quickbolt

Our goals with this loadout are to increase the KATT-AMR's ADS speed, stability, handling, and mobility. We want to keep that heavy-duty damage, but we also want to make this gun slightly more usable in the throes of regular combat. You'll also notice that some of the attachments here decrease recoil control, but since the KATT-AMR has a slow fire rate anyway, it's not as much of a major concern as it would be in other guns.

Barrel: Perdition 24" Short Barrel

We've gone with the Perdition 24" Short Barrel for increases to ADS, sprint to fire, and movement speed. You can experiment with the Tempus Aura Heavy Long Barrel or the Zang-34 barrel if you like, but they both offer noticeable decreases to mobility and handling, and we figure the KATT-AMR doesn't need any more drops in those departments.

Laser: FSE OLE-V laser

The FST OLE-V laser is our favourite for a nice handling increase and extra aiming stability. The only con is that your laser will be visile in those aim down sight moments, but if you're committing to the KATT-AMR, you're the sort of player who's accurate enough with their shots to not be concerned by this handicap.

Stock: Tactical Stock Pad

The Tactical Stock Pad was our go-to here since all of the other sniper rifle stock options limit mobility. As we mentioned before, this is a weapon with a slow as molasses fire rate anyway, and it's better to avoid sacrificing any of the KATT-AMR's limited handling if you don't have to.

Rear Grip: Phantom Grip

The Phantom Grip's good for additional Sprint-To-Fire and ADS speed. Once again, you'll take a reduction to gun recoil and gun reload speeds, but your sniping setup will be smoother in the long run.

Bolt: Ephemeral Quickbolt

Last but not least, we've attached the Ephemeral Quickbolt to make up a teeny bit for the KATT-AMR's limited fire rate. The additional rechambering speed is sure to come in handy after you've let your shot off and can't afford to stay defenseless for too long.

Best KATT-AMR class setup: Secondary weapon

Renetti, ESP Stinger, Striker.

You can't rely on a Sniper Rifle as your only weapon, and either the Renetti or WSP Stinger are great sidearms for those moments when enemies are on your heels. If you're rocking the Gunner or Overkill Vest, then you should couple the KATT-AMR with a SMG like the Striker, which made top of the class on our list of the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 3.

Best KATT-AMR class setup: Perks and Equipment

Infantry Vest, Commando Gloves, Covert Sneakers, Ghost T/V Camo, Semtex, Battle Rage.

The Infantry Vest and Commando Gloves are excellent for upping your sprint capabilities and letting you reload at the same time, both features essential to a quality sniper loadout. The Covert Sneakers and Ghost T/V Camo will mask your footsteps from the enemy and keep you off the radar, adding to your silent but deadly vibe.

For your tactical and lethal choices, we suggest the Semtex, but a Frag Grenade also works fine. And Battle Rage makes the list for helping you stay alive during those inevitable moments when the KATT-AMR's clunky mobility proves insurmoutable, requiring a quick sprint away from the line of fire.

Best KATT-AMR alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

Victus XMR, FJX Imperium, Longbow.

The Victus XMR handles very similarly to the KATT-AMR, making it a very seamless switch if you want to experiment with sniper rifles. And while the KATT-AMR might rise in MW3's meta in due time, at this moment, the FJX Imperium and the Longbow are our favourite sniper rifles for wrapping damage, range, and mobility together in two beautiful packages.

