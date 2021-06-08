Chivalry 2 is out now with more multiplayer melee murder

Multiplayer medieval melee murders resume today with the release of Chivalry 2, the sequel to 2012's fine bloodbath. Developers Torn Banner Studios took a detour into wizard violence with Mirage: Arcane Warfare, but it flopped. So here they are again, inviting soldiers to get medieval on their pals with swords, hammers, axes, and arrows in first-person action.

Ed called Chivalry 2 "a fun time" when he played a preview version earlier this year. "It's like the first one, but facilitates the silliness better with shiny graphics, and more moves, and maps, and emotes," he said.

Chivalry 2 is out now on the Epic Games Store for £35/€40/$40. "After one year, it will be available on other PC digital store fronts, such as Steam," the devs say in its FAQ. They explain that Epic's cash "allowed us to substantially increase our investment in the game that allows us to put more focus, time and effort into making Chivalry 2 as good as it can be."

Do be warned that the game has login problems on launch day. The devs say they're investigating.

It's also out on PlayStations and Xboxes today. The game does support cross-platform multiplayer between the PC and console versions, though the FAQ notes cross-platform parties aren't in at launch so what does that matter.

I'm curious how this stacks up against Mordhau, 2019's claimant to the skull throne. "I'm in love with Mordhau," Matt Cox declared in our Mordhau review. He went on to be delighted by players up to larks like playing cricket with shields for balls, as well as annoying other people by playing Toss A Coin To Your Witcher on his in-game lute.

Guidesman Ollie has already got amongst it to tell us about the best Chivalry 2 classes, and surprise surprise he's a fan of the glass cannon. Who could believe that lad would be out showboating?