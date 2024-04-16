Looking for a walkthrough for the main quest Convergence in Dragon's Dogma 2? After the lengthy story quests that saw you entering Battahl in Dragon's Dogma 2, it's nice to have a bit of a break. You'll enter a minor dungeon in this quest, but as you'll see in the following Convergence walkthrough, the most memorable moments in this brief mission consist of meeting a shadowy figure and obtaining a mighty weapon (which happens to need some repairs) - the Godsbane Blade.

Dragon's Dogma 2 - Capcom Highlights: March 2024 This highlight reel shows off all the incredible adventures awaiting the new Arisen of Dragon's Dogma 2.Watch on YouTube

For our full walkthrough of the entire game or to find a different quest, visit our Dragon's Dogma 2 walkthrough guide!

Convergence quest walkthrough

Convergence objectives:

Explore the Seafloor Shrine.

Speak with Rothais.

Obtain the Dulled Godsbane Blade.

All you need to do in Convergence is explore Stormwind Cave, which connects with the Seafloor Shrine that just rose from the water. The cave is a standard dungeon crawl with a few saurians to contend with. Attack their tails as always, and avoid letting too many of them gang up on you at once.

This Godsbane Blade glows with an eerie purple light. It's obviously going to be mighty important when it comes time to tackle the Dragon. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

Eventually, you'll enter a circular room and meet a ghostly Beastren sitting on a throne named Rothias. Talk with him and you'll learn that you share quite a lot with this mysterious personage, who once founded the entire kingdom of Vermund. Ask Rothias how the Godsway works and he'll explain some vital plot revelations before gifting you the Dulled Godsbane Blade, an important item that you'll need to carry into the ending of Dragon's Dogma 2.

Once you've got the Godsbane Blade, cutscenes will ensue and then there's nothing to do but leave the Seafloor Shrine. You'll be coming back here in the near future if you play your cards right!

Next quest: A New Godsway

With the Godsbane Blade in your hands, your legend as the Arisen only continues to grow. Alas, this mystical weapon is reserved only for plot developments and isn't actually something that you can use in combat. But if you're in need of advice on combat techniques for each vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2, you're in the right place. Start with our our guides on the best builds for the Archer, Fighter, Mage, Magick Archer, Mystic Spearhand, Sorcerer, Thief, Trickster, Warrior, and Warfarer. We've also got full rundowns of the best weapons and best armor in Dragon's Dogma 2.