Looking for a walkthrough for the main quest Flickering Shadows in Dragon's Dogma 2? Now that you're in Battahl, the second main region of Dragon's Dogma 2, it's time to investigate a new capital city, meet some key characters, and advance the plot.

While this quest isn't particularly difficult, it's an essential one for introducing your Arisen to the Dragonforged, the Oracle Luz, and the Trickster vocation. You'll also get your first taste of Wyrmslife Crystals, which are powerful gemstones that you'll need to collect to upgrade your weapons. We've written up the details below in the following Flickering Shadows walkthrough.

Flickering Shadows quest walkthrough

Flickering Shadows objectives:

Explore Bakbattahl.

Exit the city via the northern road.

Speak with Ambrosius by the beach.

Gather Small Blue Crystal Shards.

Visit the Bay Wayside Shrine to speak with the Dragonforged.

Visit the Reverent Shrine to speak with the Oracle Luz.

Return to Harve Village.

Speak with the Rivage Elder.

Bakbattahl is a flavourful city ripe for exploration, and while none of its sidequests are vital, you should still take some time to familiarise yourself with its nooks and crannies. At the very least, be sure to stop by the Vocation Guild and the weapons and armour shops, and you can also visit the Flamebearer Palace if you want to become acquainted with Bakbattahl's rulership.

Battahl and its capital Bakbattahl pay no heed to kings or queens - rather, the citizens worship the Lambent Flame. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

When you're ready, leave the city via the northernmost exit, past the Residential Ward and the dye pits. You'll want to meander down to the rocky coastline towards the beach, and be wary of the saurians along the way. Eventually you'll encounter a group of researchers looking around on the ground. The head researcher, Ambrosius, will ask you to bring him Small Blue Crystal Shards. You can find them along the beach, and when you return them to him he'll ask for bigger fragments, telling you to seek out two figures for more information - the Dragonforged, and the Oracle Luz.

Get ready to jog across Battahl to visit these two shrines, both of which sadly couldn't be located closer to each other. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

The Dragonforged is the closer of these two targets, located north of your meeting spot with Ambrosius in the Bay Wayside Shrine. He'll deliver plenty of intriguing plot exposition when you meet him, but more importantly, he'll reveal that he can enhance your equipment with Wrymslife Crystals, which are obtained by killing drakes.

Speaking with Luz nabs you the Trickster vocation - now you can summon illusions to confuse your foes! | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Capcom

The Oracle Luz is a fair distance away in the Reverent Shrine, located in Battahl's jungles. When you get there, talk with her and she'll reveal that you need to return to Harve Village. She'll also give you the Trickster vocation, perhaps the most challenging class in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Hopefully, you heeded our advice earlier to unlock the Portcrystal in Harve Village, and can just pop a Ferrystone to get back fast. If you didn't, you're in for a lengthy journey as you have to travel back the long way. Once at the village, head to the southwestern edge of town and speak with the Rivage Elder to finish this quest and witness a mysterious shrine rising from the sea.

