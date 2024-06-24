How to beat the Revenant in Elden Ring

Trying to beat the Elden Ring Revenant enemies? With their many limbs, poison attacks, and quick teleporting abilities, Revenants are among the most dangerous enemies in the game. Luckily, there's an easy way to defeat Revenant enemies, including the Royal Revenant boss.

This guide will show you how to defeat Revenant enemies the easy way in Elden Ring, as well as how to deal with their most dangerous attacks.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to fight Elden Ring Revenants

Although Revenants are rare, you may stumble upon them in Leyndell, Caelid, and the southern part of Liurnia. Beware that these spider-like, humanoid enemies are extremely aggressive and almost impossible to defeat without proper preparation. If you find one, it's best to flee and learn more about the Revenant's attacks before returning.

A boss version of the Revenant, the Royal Revenant, can be found in the Kingsrealm Ruins in Liurnia. The Royal Revenant has the same attack patterns as other Revenants, but since you're in a dungeon arena, you'll be given less room to dodge its attacks.

Close-up of an Elden Ring Revenant. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Revenants use their many limbs to deal normal physical damage. They'll run and jump towards you at a high speed, making them difficult to dodge, but most of their melee attacks can be blocked if you have enough stamina and a strong shield. Just be careful with the multi-slapping attacks, where the Revenant dashes towards you and unleashes a flurry of rapid hits, as this can easily drain your stamina. Revenants can also teleport; if you see them disappear underground, they're trying to pop up behind you. You can avoid any surprises by immediately dashing away and turning around.

Unfortunately, Revenant enemies also deal poison damage. Between their melee attacks, they'll breathe poisonous air in your direction. You can dodge to the side to avoid the poison buildup, but it's best to bring a consumable (Neutralizing Boluses) or Cure Poison Invocation to cure the affliction. For more info, take a look at our guide on how to cure poison in Elden Ring.

Take measures against poison buildup. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Finally, watch out for nearby minions. Revenants don't always spawn alongside their wraith-like companions (the Royal Revenant in the Kingsrealm Ruins doesn't), but if they do, it's best to take down the minions first. The cloaked, hunched humanoid minions (shown in the picture below) will either use physical damage or summon ‘prowling wraiths' homing missiles by ringing their bells. They're quite weak, so if you take a quick round across the battlefield and slash them all (use Torrent if you can), you can fully focus on the Revenant afterward.

Watch out for the Revenant's minions. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

How to beat the Revenant in Elden Ring

Now that you know what to expect, how do you beat a Revenant in Elden Ring? Since Revenants are weak against slash damage (and not particularly strong against other forms of physical damage), it's certainly possible to defeat them with a one-handed melee weapon and shield. You can wait for an opening and break the Revenant's stance using a heavy melee weapon.

You can block Revenant attacks, but watch your stamina bar. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

If you'd rather dodge than block the Revenant's attacks, try to dodge to their side and land a few hits from there. Elden Ring's Revenants rely on frontal attacks, so you're quite safe if you stick to their side. Although this is much harder to pull off than blocking, the best Spirit Ashes in Elden Ring can be a huge help in distracting the Revenant.

That said, the easiest way to defeat a Revenant in Elden Ring is to use healing abilities. If your build allows it, use a healing incantation while standing close to the Revenant to remove a massive chunk of its HP. Repeat this to kill the Revenant. The easiest option is the Blessing of the Erdtree incantation as one cast is usually enough to deplete the Revenant's full HP bar (it is one of the best incantations in Elden Ring after all), but since it requires 38 Faith, you may also rely on the base healing incantation.

Healing incantations are the easiest way to defeat a Revenant. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

And that's how you defeat the Revenant in Elden Ring. If you're hungry for your next challenge, here's where to find more Elden Ring boss locations. Don't go in without one of the best builds or best armor sets though! We can also point you to the best Ashes of War to upgrade your weapons as well as the best spells.