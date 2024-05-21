Want to enter Nokron in Elden Ring? Nokron is one of three Eternal Cities built deep beneath the Lands Between in Elden Ring, possibly long before the Golden Order was formed. It's found in the region of Siofra River, beneath Limgrave and Caelid; but entrance to the Eternal City of Nokron is locked until certain specific conditions are met.

If you seek Nokron in Elden Ring, it's likely that you're doing so at the behest of Ranni as part of her game-spanning side quest. But even if you're not, Nokron is well worth exploring for the many items and secrets it holds. In this quick guide, we'll walk you through exactly how to reach Nokron in Elden Ring.

How to get to Nokron in Elden Ring

To get to Nokron in Elden Ring, you first must defeat Starscourge Radahn at Redmane Castle in Caelid. Until Radahn is killed, there is no pathway that can lead you into Nokron itself. But once you kill Radahn, a meteor will crash in Limgrave on the outskirts of the Mistwood, allowing you to descend through the crater straight into Nokron.

Radahn must be defeated before you can enter Nokron. | Image credit: Bandai Namco

The reason you need to beat Radahn before entering Nokron is explained fairly well if you follow all the steps of Ranni's quest up to this point. Ranni sends you to assist Blaidd in his quest to retrieve the treasure from Nokron. But upon meeting him in Siofra River, you'll find he has no idea how to progress to Nokron.

Blaidd suggests you speak to Seluvis, who suggests you speak to Sorceress Sellen in Limgrave. Sellen reveals that Starscourge Radahn is using his immense gravitational magic to keep the stars themselves from moving. Ranni's path is the Path Of Stars - the two are intertwined. So it makes sense that keeping the stars from moving is tantamount to keeping Ranni's quest from moving forward.

Sellen's dialogue: "Well, well... Seluvis is not a name I ever wanted to hear again... But, fine. If it will help you, my apprentice, I offer my knowledge. The stars alter the fate of the Carian royal family. And the fate of your mistress, Ranni. But long ago, General Radahn challenged the swirling constellations, and in a crushing victory, arrested their cycles. Now, he is the force that repulses the stars. If General Radahn were to die, the stars would resume their movement. And so, too, would Ranni's destiny."

Look for the towering pillar of floating rocks in Limgrave and you'll find Starfall Crater. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Where to find the entrance to Nokron (Starfall Crater location)

Once you kill General Radahn, a cutscene plays showing the stars begin to move again; and you witness a spectacular meteorite landing in Limgrave. This meteorite lands at an area henceforth known as Starfall Crater, and it serves as the entrance to the Eternal City of Nokron.

To find Starfall Crater, head to Limgrave and look south of the Mistwood and west of Fort Haight. You should see the telltale sign of floating rocks over the large crater.

Starfall Crater is found west of Fort Haight in Limgrave after killing Radahn. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

You can drop down from the northern edge of Starfall Crater onto a path that quickly splits. Take the right-hand path downward, and jump down several drops to lower platforms until you reach the ruins of Nokron.

