If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Hollow Knight mod Pale Court expands its lore and boss fights while you wait for Silksong

Fanmade DLC

One of the bosses from Pale Court, a fanmade Hollow Knight mod.
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on

Pale Court is an ambitious mod for Hollow Knight that adds five new boss fights, as well as new art, music, dialogue, voice acting and more. If you're one of the bajillion people who yell "where's Hollow Knight: Silksong" during every video game livestream, maybe it'll tide you over. There's a trailer and download instructions below.

A trailer for the Hollow Knight mod Pale Court.

The boss fights are against the Five Great Knights of Hallownest, which are characters referenced in Hollow Knight - and shown as crude statues and silhouettes - but never actually met. In Pale Court, you'll be able to use an item called the Dream Nail at specific locations in order to battle them.

Be warned: the Dream Nail is an item you won't get until late into Hollow Knight, which means this mod is probably no use to you unless you're already an experienced player. Although presumably you are an experienced player if you're at all interested in a mod that adds more bosses.

To install Pale Court, you'll need to grab a Hollow Knight mod manager. Scarab will do the trick, which you can download an installer for from Github. Once installed, you can search in the app for "Pale Court" and click an install button. Alternatively, you can click this link and if you already have Scarab installed, it should start downloading. The mod creator's recommend this video guide to installing Hollow Knight mods, if you need extra help.

I like Hollow Knight a lot, although I've not got close to completing it. I recommend reading Pip's (RPS in peace) wonderful exploration of its art and Alex Wiltshire's making-of interview with its creators. A shame we never reviewed it.

Thanks, Games Radar.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch