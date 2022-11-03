Looking for the best PDSW 528 loadout in Modern Warfare 2? The PDSW 528 is lightweight and fairly powerful, making it a great weapon in the current Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 meta. However, you can get it even snappier with a select few attachments, making the PDSW 528 far more competitive against the best SMGs and assault rifles that are currently dominating in multiplayer.

In this guide, we'll break down the best PDSW 528 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, covering the best attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and equipment that you need in your MW2 PDSW 528 class setup.

Best PDSW 528 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

This MW2 PDSW 528 loadout focuses on making it feel even faster to use, allowing you to quickly dart around corners and snap to enemies almost instantly. The increases to mobility and handling do come at a cost to damage range, but the extra speed should get you nice and close so you can cut enemies down at point-blank range.

Here's the best PDSW 528 loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Barrel : 9.5" Duke-30

: 9.5" Duke-30 Comb : TV Taccomb

: TV Taccomb Laser : Point-G3P 04

: Point-G3P 04 Rear Grip : Bruen Q900 Grip

: Bruen Q900 Grip Stock: CQB Stock

This PDSW 528 loadout is incredibly simple, as almost every attachment aims to increase handling and mobility. The 9.5" Duke-30, CQB Stock, TV Taccomb, and Bruen Q900 Grip all offer a boost to ADS speed, with the latter two also increasing sprint to fire speed. The Point-G3P 04 laser further improves sprint to fire speed, while also raising hip fire accuracy and recoil control.

There are some light dips to damage and range with this loadout, but they're negligible if you stick to short-range encounters. Fortunately, you should stick to running and gunning in close-quarters, and the improvements to hip fire accuracy and control will help you land shots as you dart around corners.

Best secondary weapon

Since this PDSW 528 loadout focuses on short-range engagements, we'd recommend using a medium-long range weapon as your secondary. Our lists of the best sniper rifles and best marksman rifles might help you find something versatile enough, with the SP-X 80 and Lockwood Mk2 performing best in their respective classes. However, those wanting something automatic could opt for our M4 loadout or STB 556 loadout instead.

Best perks and equipment

If you've decided to use one of the weapons above as your secondary, you'll need Overkill. It's one of the best perks in Modern Warfare 2, allowing you to equip two primaries in a loadout. For your second perk, take Double Time to increase your tactical sprint duration. As your bonus perk, use Fast Hands to quickly swap between your PDSW 528 and whichever secondary you prefer. Ghost is the best ultimate perk, as it keeps you hidden when enemies pop UAVs or Portable Radars.

For your equipment, we recommend using a Thermite grenade as your lethal, as it can easily deal with those pesky riot shields and also offers an easy solution when fighting groups of enemies. If you take a near-lethal shot and need to recover, pop a Stim Shot to regenerate back to full health.

That's it for our guide on the best PDSW 528 loadout, but we've got plenty of other weapons for you to discover. For other short-range guns, take a look at our list of the best shotguns in Modern Warfare 2. After learning more, make sure to check out our Lockwood 300 loadout and Expedite 12 loadout. If you want something a little faster, our VEL 46 loadout and Fennec 45 loadout both have an incredibly high fire rate. Whichever weapon you decide to main, get practicing now so that you're ready for Modern Warfare 2's upcoming hardcore mode when it arrives.

