If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Modern Warfare 2 is no longer available for Steam Family Sharing

It was switched off yesterday
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
Modern Warfare 2 image showing three soldiers aiming their guns on a road littered with destroyed cars.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players have lost the ability to play the game via Steam's Family Sharing feature, just days after release. The feature was switched off in an update deployed yesterday without warning or communication from Activision.

Watch on YouTube

You can spot the change in an update listed on SteamDB.

Steam Family Sharing allows "family members and their guests to play one another's games while earning their own Steam achievements and saving their own game progress to the Steam Cloud." It's a relatively generous system, although there are equivalent processes available for families playing the same game on console, too.

Players are, predictably, not wild about the feature being initially active in Modern Warfare 2 and now removed after they've bought the game.

Modern Warfare 2 is currently one of the most popular games on Steam by concurrent player count, but it has Mixed user reviews as a result of the number of bugs players are encountering. Developers Infinity Ward have created a public Trello board to track known issues and their priority fixes.

We didn't encounter bugs in our time with the campaign, but did find it a mix of the spectacular and the middling in our Call OF Duty: Modern Warfare 2 review.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch