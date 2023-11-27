The Maw - 27th November-2nd December 2023
Here's the very first of RockPaperShotgun's new weekly news liveblogs.
A few PC game releases coming up this week that have our curiosity, perhaps even our attention: historical locomotive RTS Last Train Home (29th Nov), timeloop puzzler Orten Was The Case (29th Nov), first person mage 'em up Wizordum (29th Nov), futuristic Robin Hood-inspired action game Gangs of Sherwood (30th Nov), and city-building dungeon crawler SteamWorld Build (1st Dec).
This week's soundtrack is Low Roar's I'll Keep Coming, from the Death Stranding trailer.
Footage of a new Tribes game from a recent playtest? Don't mind if we do. Ta, Eurogamer.
A longer write-up about the new Daniel Mullins project.
Reader subedii would like us all to show more love for Roboquest, which went 1.0 this month, and is "a well polished and thought out rogue-light shooter, with sort of Borderlands stylings". Imogen (RPS in peace) really liked the early access release back in 2021.
As spotted by PCGamesN, Inscryption creator Daniel Mullins appears to be teasing a new game. Here's a video.
BloodDome99, out 4th Dec, is a satirical Survivor 'em up about deathgames in an alternative Reaganite USA. The satire is a bit too heavy-handed for me, but I quite enjoy the visuals.
A quick aside from our guides writer Jeremy: "cool site if you want to look at classic box art".
Retro Commander came out over the weekend and seems to be Command & Conquer with campy "Bond meets Advance Wars"-style visuals.
Valve kingpin Gabe Newell has been ordered to give an in-person deposition regarding the antitrust lawsuit brought against Valve by Wolfire Games, as reported by GamesIndustry.biz.
Katharine suggests that the aforesaid Bloober post about their Silent Hill 2 remake could be designed to get ahead of any complaints about the absence of a Game Award or PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted announcement.
The Like A Dragon developers have told Game Informer that they are not "particularly conscious" of having to maintain a balance between real-time and turn-based combat, saying that each LAD game is kind of its own thing, and that choice of narrative tends to decide the approach to combat.
Bloober Team have requested that people looking forward to their Silent Team 2 remake have "a bit more patience", reassuring the Hillians in a social media post that development is "progressing smoothly".
November 26, 2023
(Tom Clancy's) The Division: Heartland has been rated PG-15 in Taiwan, which implies that it might be out soon, as Eurogamer notes. It's been given that rating for violence, "inappropriate language" and for being "anti-society".