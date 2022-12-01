Looking for the best Lockwood 300 loadout in Warzone 2? The Lockwood 300 is a tricky weapon to get right in Warzone 2, with just two shells to use between reloads. While its default state isn't an ideal weapon to wield in Al Mazrah, our best Lockwood 300 loadout shows you how to get more out of this Shotgun and make it viable while grinding for gold camos.

In this guide, we'll break down the best Lockwood 300 loadout, covering the best attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and equipment that you need in your Lockwood 300 build.

Best Lockwood 300 loadout in Warzone 2

Here's the best Lockwood 300 loadout in Warzone 2:

Barrel: Matuzek 812 Barrel (Unlock at Lockwood 300 lvl 14)

(Unlock at Lockwood 300 lvl 14) Muzzle: Sakin DB107 (Unlock at Lockwood 300 lvl 2)

(Unlock at Lockwood 300 lvl 2) Stock: Heist Stock Mod (Unlock at Lockwood 300 lvl 23)

(Unlock at Lockwood 300 lvl 23) Ammunition: 12 Gauge Slug (Unlock at Lockwood 300 lvl 27)

(Unlock at Lockwood 300 lvl 27) Laser: VLK LZR 7MW (Unlock at STB 556 lvl 5)

This Lockwood 300 build aims to increase its range and damage, making it much more effective across the more open landscapes of Al Mazrah in Warzone 2. However, we've also boosted mobility and handling, so that you're able to keep up in the fast-paced close-quarters meta at which the Lockwood 300 would naturally perform best. This makes the Lockwood 300 more versatile than you might expect, able to drop enemies at close-medium range with startling precision and power.

The best Lockwood 300 attachment is the Sakin DB107. This offers suppressed shots so that your enemies can't hear you firing, while also boosting range, damage, and bullet velocity. When combined with the Matuzek 812 Barrel, which also increases damage range and bullet velocity, the Lockwood 300 is able to pick off enemies at an impressive distance.

Rather than using the traditional spread shells that deal damage across a large area, we've opted for the 12 Gauge Slug ammunition type. This allows you to focus your damage on individual targets, ensuring that you can drop an opponent before needing to reload. This will also help with accuracy, making it easier to pick foes off at medium-range.

With those attachments making the Lockwood 300 more versatile at short-medium range, we'd then recommend making it feel snappier to wield. You can achieve this easily using the Heist Stock Mod, which removes the large default stock and boosts movement, sprint to fire, and ADS speed. You'll notice the stability dip a bit, but you should still be able to easily line up a shot on enemies and fire off two quick slugs before they react. You can also use the VLK LZR 7MW to recover some of that stability, ensuring that the Lockwood 300 still feels accurate enough to compete in Warzone 2.

Best Lockwood 300 loadout secondary weapon

Since the Lockwood 300 is best at short-medium range, and takes a while to reload between kills, we'd recommend a faster weapon to use when facing multiple enemies in a close-quarters situation. The FSS Hurricane is an obvious pick here, as it currently ranks as the best SMG in Warzone 2. However, you could also try out the Kastov-74U, an Assault Rifle that feels more like an AR/SMG hybrid thanks to its incredible mobility and speed.

Best Lockwood 300 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Moving around Al Mazrah can feel daunting, but using the Specter perk package (Ghost, Tracker, Double Time, Spotter) in this Lockwood 300 build should make it much safer to roam, while also helping you stalk enemies.

Perk Package: Specter

Specter Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Bonus Perk: Spotter

Spotter Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal Equipment: C4

C4 Tactical Equipment: Heartbeat Sensor

Ghost should give you a warm sense of security as you move around, as it lets you hide from enemy UAVs and other forms of surveillance. With you hidden on the minimap, you can then scout around and look for footprints on the floor using Tracker, which should lead you right to your enemies. As you approach, use Double Time to move faster while crouched or tactical sprint for longer, helping you get the drop on your enemies a bit faster.

Regardless of whether you prefer a stealthy or loud approach, Spotter should help you see enemy equipment as you approach their location. Simply keep your eyes peeled for any highlighted equipment around doorways, as it could save you from an otherwise explosive death.

Of course, you can still kill your enemies in a fiery explosion. As you approach, whip out your Heartbeat Sensor to detect how many enemies are lurking nearby. If there are more than you expected, chuck a C4 charge towards them and detonate to snag some easy kills.

That wraps up our guide on the best Lockwood 300 loadout in Warzone 2. If you're after weapons that are more capable in the current meta, make sure to check out our list of the best guns in Warzone 2. For more details on how they all stack up, take a look at our Warzone 2 weapon stats page.

